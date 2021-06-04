 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Macon Speedway points standings through June 4

{{featured_button_text}}

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch talks about the bike giveaway at the Macon Speedway. 

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current point standings through June 4

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;240

2. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;222

3. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;204

4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;146

5. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;142

6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;140

7. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;114

8. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;112

9. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;102

10. 34 Eric Doran;Clinton IL;100

Modified

Name;City;Points

1. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;296

2. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;252

3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;232

People are also reading…

4. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;224

5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;194

6. 4M Clint Martin;Ramsey IL;166

7. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;162

8. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;158

9. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;154

10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;152

Macon Speedway meta

Check out the latest points standings from Macon Speedway.

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;272

2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;262

3. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;260

4. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;260

5. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;248

6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;232

7. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;218

8. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;204

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;192

10. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;186

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;260

2. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;254

3. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;250

4. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;228

5. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;218

6. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;216

7. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;212

8. 53R Jeff Reed Jr.;Blue Mound IL;210

9. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;210

10. 23Z Shawn Ziemer;Boody IL;158

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;292

2. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;276

3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;264

4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;198

5. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;152

6. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;144

7. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;124

8. V91 Tyler Vonbehren;Weldon IL;124

9. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;108

10. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;102

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cubs-Giants preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News