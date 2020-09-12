 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway racing postponed to Sunday due to rain
Macon Speedway racing postponed to Sunday due to rain

MACON -- Macon Speedway’s 75th season celebration, featuring seven divisions of racing action, will have to wait one extra day as Saturday rainfall hit Central Illinois. Sunday’s action will start one hour earlier than the regular times.

With the Saturday forecast looking questionable earlier this week, Macon Speedway announced online Thursday that Sunday would be used as a rain date, if needed. With an already shortened season, Macon Speedway officials wanted to give drivers every opportunity to get on track and race in addition to gathering points toward their DIRTcar national championship race.

All Sunday, Sept. 13 times will be one hour earlier than Saturday scheduling. Pit gates will open at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00, driver pill draw will end at 4:50, hotlaps will begin at 5:00, and racing will begin at 6:00 PM.

On track action will include the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, sportsman, street stocks, hornets, and micros. The sportsman division will be racing to honor former competitor Tim Bedinger, while the hornets will be running in the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet World Championship.

Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track on race day.

