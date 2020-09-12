Macon Speedway racing postponed to Sunday due to rain

MACON -- Macon Speedway’s 75th season celebration, featuring seven divisions of racing action, will have to wait one extra day as Saturday rainfall hit Central Illinois. Sunday’s action will start one hour earlier than the regular times.
With the Saturday forecast looking questionable earlier this week, Macon Speedway announced online Thursday that Sunday would be used as a rain date, if needed. With an already shortened season, Macon Speedway officials wanted to give drivers every opportunity to get on track and race in addition to gathering points toward their DIRTcar national championship race.
All Sunday, Sept. 13 times will be one hour earlier than Saturday scheduling. Pit gates will open at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00, driver pill draw will end at 4:50, hotlaps will begin at 5:00, and racing will begin at 6:00 PM.
On track action will include the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, sportsman, street stocks, hornets, and micros. The sportsman division will be racing to honor former competitor Tim Bedinger, while the hornets will be running in the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet World Championship.
Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track on race day.
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
HR 100 1 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 2 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 3 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 4 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 5 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 6 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 7 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 8 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 9 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 10 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 11 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 12 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 13 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 14 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 15 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 16 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 17 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 18 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 19 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 20 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 21 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 22 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 23 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 24 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 25 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 26 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 27 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 28 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 29 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 30 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 31 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 32 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 33 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 34 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 35 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 36 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 37 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 38 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 39 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 40 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 41 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 42 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 43 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 44 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 45 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 46 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 47 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 48 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 49 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 50 08.13.20.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!