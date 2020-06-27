Macon Speedway rained out for second straight week

MACON -- Macon Speedway racing action scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to rainfall. Seven divisions of action were scheduled for Air King night at the high banked 1/5-mile dirt oval. The speedway was also rained out last weekend.
Macon Speedway will give it a try again on Saturday, July 4 as 95Q and Dynagraphics present the Firecracker 40’s for pro late models and modifieds in addition to racing for midgets, street stocks, and hornets. A fireworks display will light the sky in celebration of Independence Day.
More information about the July 4 event will be released in the coming days at maconracing.com and on the track’s Facebook page.
History photos: Macon Speedway through the years
