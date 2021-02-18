 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Speedway releases first look at 2021 season schedule; Herald & Review 100 set for July 8
0 comments
breaking

Macon Speedway releases first look at 2021 season schedule; Herald & Review 100 set for July 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macon Speedway opening

Opening night at Macon Speedway for the 2021 season has been set for April 10. 

 David B. Stukins for Macon Speedway

MACON — After an unusual and historic 75th season, the 76th racing season at Macon Speedway is just under two months away and the track will again host some big events in 2021.

The season begins on Saturday, April 10, with opening night, featuring six of the track’s staple divisions. On track will be the DIRTcar pro late model, modified, pro modified, street stock, and hornets divisions, plus the first of 17 visits from the winged micros. Macon’s other semi-regular division, the sportsmen, will be back on track one week later for their opener.

The track's first marquee event comes on on Saturday, April 24 when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to town. The tour brings some of the best super late model drivers from all over the country to compete.

The first of four visits from the POWRi Lucas Oil National midgets will be on Saturday, May 8. The quick and nimble midgets put on great shows at the track. Other visits from POWRi will be June 19, July 31, and August 21.

Another tradition for Macon Speedway is the Memorial Day Twin 50’s for super late models and modifieds. Each class runs 50 lap features, with a handful of other divisions also in action.

For the first time in many years, the non-wing sprint cars will have the opportunity to race at the track. The June 5 event will be unsanctioned and a lot of fun for drivers and fans alike.

On Saturday, July 3, the traditional Firecracker 40’s for the pro late models and topless modifieds. In addition to plenty of racing, fans will be treated to a post-race firework display to celebrate the holiday.

Five days later, the Herald & Review 100 will be the talk of racing with the DIRTcar Summer National super late models coming to town. The Thursday, July 8 event will also feature the DIRTcar Summit modified Nationals and pro modifieds.

For the winged sprint car fans, July 31 the MOWA sprint cars make their annual trip in an open wheel doubleheader with the POWRi midgets. The combination show was first held in 2019 and was a fan favorite.

The Diane Bennett Memorial returns on Saturday, August 7 for a third straight season. Bennett was a longtime official at the track who passed away in 2015. Bennett’s family reached out about putting on a big race in her memory and the first two editions have been huge for the weekly divisions, paying out plenty of extra purse money throughout the fields.

The final month of the season will be highlighted by the 7th running of the KERBYSTRONG event. For the first four years, the event was held during the month of July with super late models, modifieds, and sportsman running specials. Since then, the event has been moved to cooler weather and Macon’s pro late model division now is part of one of the top races of the year. The event brings awareness to cancer screening and is in memory of former Macon Speedway champion, Kerby Damery.