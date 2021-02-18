Macon Speedway releases first look at 2021 season schedule; Herald & Review 100 set for July 8

MACON — After an unusual and historic 75th season, the 76th racing season at Macon Speedway is just under two months away and the track will again host some big events in 2021.
The season begins on Saturday, April 10, with opening night, featuring six of the track’s staple divisions. On track will be the DIRTcar pro late model, modified, pro modified, street stock, and hornets divisions, plus the first of 17 visits from the winged micros. Macon’s other semi-regular division, the sportsmen, will be back on track one week later for their opener.
The track's first marquee event comes on on Saturday, April 24 when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series comes to town. The tour brings some of the best super late model drivers from all over the country to compete.
The first of four visits from the POWRi Lucas Oil National midgets will be on Saturday, May 8. The quick and nimble midgets put on great shows at the track. Other visits from POWRi will be June 19, July 31, and August 21.
Another tradition for Macon Speedway is the Memorial Day Twin 50’s for super late models and modifieds. Each class runs 50 lap features, with a handful of other divisions also in action.
For the first time in many years, the non-wing sprint cars will have the opportunity to race at the track. The June 5 event will be unsanctioned and a lot of fun for drivers and fans alike.
On Saturday, July 3, the traditional Firecracker 40’s for the pro late models and topless modifieds. In addition to plenty of racing, fans will be treated to a post-race firework display to celebrate the holiday.
Five days later, the Herald & Review 100 will be the talk of racing with the DIRTcar Summer National super late models coming to town. The Thursday, July 8 event will also feature the DIRTcar Summit modified Nationals and pro modifieds.
For the winged sprint car fans, July 31 the MOWA sprint cars make their annual trip in an open wheel doubleheader with the POWRi midgets. The combination show was first held in 2019 and was a fan favorite.
The Diane Bennett Memorial returns on Saturday, August 7 for a third straight season. Bennett was a longtime official at the track who passed away in 2015. Bennett’s family reached out about putting on a big race in her memory and the first two editions have been huge for the weekly divisions, paying out plenty of extra purse money throughout the fields.
The final month of the season will be highlighted by the 7th running of the KERBYSTRONG event. For the first four years, the event was held during the month of July with super late models, modifieds, and sportsman running specials. Since then, the event has been moved to cooler weather and Macon’s pro late model division now is part of one of the top races of the year. The event brings awareness to cancer screening and is in memory of former Macon Speedway champion, Kerby Damery.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 10: The strange fall sports season
Although moving high school football from the fall sports calendar grabbed the headlines, four COVID low-risk sports — boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving — were able to start their season in August. It was the first high school sports action since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the stoppage of spring sports in March and many Central Illinois athletes took advantage of the opportunity to compete.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood Hammonds cross country runner Layton Hall was regional and sectional champion, while Monticello's Mabry Bruhn was regional champion and built a regular season meet resume that included 10 straight race first-place finishes. Monticello golfer Ashley Long finished seventh at sectionals and Maroa-Forsyth doubles partners Mavis Wang and Serena Tuan, and Rabya Hasnain and Madison Wang found success at the Champaign Central tennis sectional, with Hasnain and Wang advancing to the finals.
Even so, the 2020 fall season will have an asterisks. The postseason was limited to just regional and sectional competition with no IHSA state tournaments or meets to complete the season. Not all Illinois athletes were able to take part — Decatur Public Schools athletes could not participate at all after extracurricular activities were put on hold when classes were completed remotely. Decatur athletes, including a promising MacArthur cross country team, will have to wait to 2021 to compete again.
Without an IHSA state cross country tournament, racing promotions company ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois offered an unsanctioned alternative in the 2020 XC Championships. Athletes had to form running clubs outside of their high school teams and apply to race and high school coaches could not participate in the event.
Hall finished fifth in the Class 1 boys race and the Knights boys team, running as the 4 City Striders, finished second overall as a team. Bruhn, running as a member of the Sages XC Club, finished third in the Class 1 race.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 9: Gov. Pritzker vs. the IHSA
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed many relationships. In Illinois, a rift developed between the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Following the IHSA's cancellation of the boys basketball state tournament in March, the question for many was when would high school athletes be able return to practice and when could competition begin again.
The IHSA and IDPH together announced their Return to Play Guidelines in June that allowed athletes to do socially distanced strength and conditioning workouts. As frustration grew among high school coaches and athletes that the fall sports season was in jeopardy, in July the IHSA announced it was deferring to the IDPH and the governor's office for their COVID guidelines moving forward.
Two weeks later, the creation of the 2020-21 Modified Sports Schedule by the IDPH and IHSA moved football from the fall to the spring and the public reaction to the plan led to the creation of the #LetUsPlay movement that featured athlete protests in Chicago and Springfield in September.
As the fall months moved along, the relationship between Pritzker's administration and the IHSA became more and more fraught, with miscommunications between the groups leading people to question the decision-making process. This culminated in a late October announcement by the IHSA that high school basketball would move forward in defiance of Pritzker's order that basketball would be considered a high-risk sport and be moved to 2021.
Initially, this seemed like an exciting development for fans, coaches and players, but Pritzker warned school districts against supporting the decision and as COVID cases began to rise in the fall, momentum to bring basketball back early fizzled out.
The IHSA has invited Pritzker and his administration's representatives to the group's board of directors meetings, but a meeting between the two groups has yet to materialize. The latest development is the IHSA plans to meet with state officials before Jan. 1 to determine a final schedule for winter, spring and summer sports. No announcement has been made on if the Pritzker or a representative will attend.
Extremely excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Illinois Wesleyan University. Super thankful for my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me along the way. Excited for the next journey. Go Titans! #TGOE 💚💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/puOMwxGr3e— Connor Heaton (@connorheat22) April 9, 2020
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 7: Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn return to give Illinois high expectations
CHAMPAIGN — In less than 24 hours as the calendar flipped from July to August, the expectations for the Illinois basketball team soared.
First it was Ayo Dosunmu who announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Illinois for his junior season on a Friday night with a video that firmly laid out plans to win a national championship. By Saturday afternoon, big man Kofi Cockburn announced he, too, was returning to Champaign in lieu of an immediate professional career.
All of a sudden, the two NBA prospects on the team were back in the fold with a strong recruiting class and the Illini were being compared to the 2005 national runners-up.
Those announcements came at a much-needed time. Illinois had just been robbed of the NCAA Tournament by an unfair virus that has altered the landscape of our lives. Fans thought Dosunmu, who was later named a preseason All-American, was long for the NBA and perhaps he would have been if not for the virus interrupting the draft process.
Now they give the Illini arguably the best guard-big man combination in college basketball and are surrounded by a talented roster. Both have gotten off to fast starts this season and Illinois has been in the national rankings all year and have trudged through a brutal non-conference schedule.
Barring a disaster, Illinois should finally get its Selection Sunday moment in a strange 2020 college basketball season and the combination of Dosunmu and Cockburn will be a major reason for that.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 6: Macon Speedway returns for 75th season
Following a wet and soggy 2019 dirt track season at Macon Speedway that saw several cancellations, the 2020 season was going to be a blowout year as the track celebrated its 75th season.
Instead, the track, promoters, drivers and fans had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the season from waving the green flag in the spring. Drivers spent more time working on their cars and some took their talents to Indiana and Missouri, where racing was still being held.
In Central Illinois, dirt track racing became one of the first sporting events to return. Macon Speedway finally got to start its 75th season in June with fans masked up, temperature checks and sanitation stations in the stands.
The season included several memorable storylines. In a dramatic points standings comeback, modified driver Tommy Sheppard Jr. climbed up the rankings and spoiled Billy Knebel’s bid to capture both the pro mod and modified titles by winning the division’s final four features to win. It was Sheppard Jr.'s third consecutive track championships.
Brandon Sheppard won the 40th running of the Herald & Review 100, battling close friend and 2012 H&R 100 winner Brian Shirley. Macon Speedway legend and the first winner of the Herald & Review 100 Butch Garner was honored at the track for his induction into the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame.
Cerro Gordo’s Terry Reed was the DIRTcar street stock national leader going into the Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and finished the season on top of the point standings. Monticello’s Darrell Dick continued his long and storied career with a sixth-place finish in the DIRTcar national points standings.
It was also an emotional year as drivers honored fallen brothers from the track.
Guy Taylor ran in the street stock car of driver Larry "Bub" Russell, who died in March, and Taylor picked up a feature win in the car late in the season. Sportsman driver Dennis Vandermeersch lost his close friend and fellow driver Tim Bedinger before the season and Vandermeersch dedicated his first feature victory of the season to him. On his way to win the division's track championship, Vandermeersch won five of the six division features.