Macon Speedway releases first look at 2021 season schedule; Herald & Review 100 set for July 8

Another tradition for Macon Speedway is the Memorial Day Twin 50’s for super late models and modifieds. Each class runs 50 lap features, with a handful of other divisions also in action.

For the first time in many years, the non-wing sprint cars will have the opportunity to race at the track. The June 5 event will be unsanctioned and a lot of fun for drivers and fans alike.

On Saturday, July 3, the traditional Firecracker 40’s for the pro late models and topless modifieds. In addition to plenty of racing, fans will be treated to a post-race firework display to celebrate the holiday.

Five days later, the Herald & Review 100 will be the talk of racing with the DIRTcar Summer National super late models coming to town. The Thursday, July 8 event will also feature the DIRTcar Summit modified Nationals and pro modifieds.

For the winged sprint car fans, July 31 the MOWA sprint cars make their annual trip in an open wheel doubleheader with the POWRi midgets. The combination show was first held in 2019 and was a fan favorite.