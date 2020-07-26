Macon Speedway results from July 25
Macon Speedway results from July 25

Macon Speedway Logo

MACON SPEEDWAY

Results from July 25

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Makeup Feature

1. Jose Parga (New Berlin),  2. Aaron Heck (Mt. Vernon), 3. Chuck Mitchell (Jacksonville), 4. Brandon Eskew (Ashland), 5. Jake Little (Springfield), 6. Cody Maguire (Carlinville) 7. Tommy Sheppard Jr. (New Berlin), 8. Brady Lynch (Hillsboro), 9. DNF Blake Damery (Blue Mound) 10. DNF Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg). 

Scheduled Feature

1. Jake Little (Springfield), 2. Aaron Heck (Mt. Vernon), 3. Brandon Eskew (Ashland), 4. Chuck Mitchell (Jacksonville), 5. Brady Lynch (Hillsboro), 6. Luke Damery (Blue Mound), 7. DNF Jose Parga (New Berlin), 8. DNF Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 9. DNF Colby Sheppard (Williamsville), 10. DNF Cody Maguire (Carlinville).

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

1. Ray Bollinger (Kewanee), 2. Tommy Sheppard Jr. (New Berlin), 3. Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield), 4. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 5. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas), 6. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 7. Alan Crowder (Elwin), 8. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo), 9. Danny Smith (Argenta), 10. Bryan Leach (Harvel). 

DIRTcar Pro Modifieds

Makeup Feature

1. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas), 2. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 3 . Kyle Helmick (Smithton), 4. Maxx Emerson (Taylorville), 5. Dalton Ewing (Decatur), 6. Billy Justice Jr. (Cerro Gordo), 7. Brian Burns (Bethany), 8. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro), 9. Jeff Wallace (Decatur), 10. Josh Robb (Mt. Zion). 

Scheduled Feature

1. Billy Knebel (Pocahontas), 2. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 3. Nick Justice (Decatur), 4. Kyle Helmick (Smithton), 5. Dalton Ewing (Decatur), 6. Brian Burns (Bethany), 7. Maxx Emerson (Taylorville), 8. Justin Reynolds (Hillsboro), 9. Kevin Rench (Hillsboro), 10. Adam Rhoades (Clinton). 

DIRTcar Sportsman

1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Springfield), 2. Rick Roedel (Shelbyville), 3. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 4. Phil Moreland (Assumption), 5. Jim Farley III (Springfield), 6. Terry Myers (Buffalo), 7. Bill Berghaus (Chapin), 8. Carter Dart (Springfield), 9. Wes O'Dell (Springfield), 10. DNF Matt Reed (Decatur). 

Archers Alley Street Stocks

1. Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound), 2. Jeff Reed, Jr (Blue Mound), 3. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 4. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 5. Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo),  6. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 7. Zach Clark (Illiopolis), 8. Brian Dasenbrock Jr. (Decatur), 9. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 10. Tommy Pickering (Cerro Gordo). 

DIRTcar Hornets

1. Erik Vanapeldoorn (Clinton), 2. Jimmy Dutlinger (Hanna City), 3. Brady Reed (Decatur), 4. Billy Mason (Brownstown), 5. Bill Basso (Athens), 6. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 7. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 8. Ken Reed (Decatur), 9. Casey Eskew (Springfield), 10. Jessica Lowe (Springfield).

