MACON — After cold weather forced the cancelation of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race last week, and thunderstorms rushed race night the week before, Macon Speedway is hoping the weather will treat it better for the six divisions of racing this Saturday.

There's a chance of rain in the forecast, but if it holds off, fans will be treated to $1 hot dogs and $2 beers in the concession areas, plus two special divisions including the Vintage Racing of Illinois Series.

The tour normally makes just one trip to the track each year, but were able to make two dates work in 2023. The series runs at several tracks around the state and always puts on a great show with its old-school-looking race cars.

The second guest division is the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micro Series, making the first of six visits to the track this year. The race will pay $500 to win and $75 to start. Hayden Harvey of Warrensburg was the winner of the POWRi Non-Wing Micro visit on April 15.

Braden Johnson of Taylorville leads the Pro Late Models into their third night of racing. Johnson has claimed a win and a third-place finish in the two events this year. Colby Eller is second in the standings, while Ryan Miller, Donny Koehler and Brandon Miller complete the top five.

The Modifieds are back for a second time after having April 15 off. Highland’s Jacob Steinkoenig is the point leader after claiming the opening night win over new track record holder Michael Ledford. Jeremy Nichols, Zach Taylor and Nick Justice round out the current top five.

Zach Taylor, a young racer from Springfield, will look to impress again after winning the April 15 feature in the Pro Mods. Taylor put his car in the top lane and raced to the front of the pack and to the top of the point battle. Chad Ziegler is second in the standings, while Maxx Emerson, Dalton Ewing and Brian Burns complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the Hornets. Tristin Quinlan leads the points after claiming the April 15 win. Quinlan is followed by Jaekob Durbin, Bridget Fulton, Billy Mason and John Bright Jr.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5, hotlaps are at 6 and racing is at 7. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

