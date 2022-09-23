 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon Speedway’s final 2022 race to determine champions

  • 0

Jason Feger talks about winning the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway.

MACON — The annual BRANDT Season Championship Night is set to put a cap on the 2022 racing season this Saturday night at Macon Speedway.

The track will host six divisions of racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.

The tightest point battle entering the final night is in the pro late model class. Taylorville driver Colby Eller leads the standings by just 18 points over fellow Taylorville driver Braden Johnson. Ryan Miller is third in points, while Colby Sheppard and Rockett Bennett complete the top five.

People are also reading…

Macon Speedway Rodney Standerfer

Rodney Standerfer (28) leads the modifieds division into the final racing night at Macon Speedway for the 2022 season.

Just 36-point differentials are the case in the modified and hornet divisions. In the mods, Summerfield driver Rodney Standerfer leads over Guy Taylor. In the hornets, Tristin Quinlan is on top of Billy Mason. Thirty-six equates to 18 feature spots, which will be tough to overcome for the runners-up in each class.

The point championship in the sportsman division is a virtual lock for Springfield driver Dennis Vandermeersch. This would not have been the case had the Knoxville late model race he was attending a week ago not been rained out. Vandermeersch was there as a fan but when that race got postponed to the following day, he left immediately to come to Macon and compete in that night’s event, keeping his point lead intact. His advantage over second-place driver Rick Roedel is 50 points. 

The championships in the pro modified and street stock classes are already locked up. Springfield driver Guy Taylor has won 13 out of the 18 features to take the pro mod championship, while Terry Reed, from Cerro Gordo, has the street stock title.

Closing out Saturday's action will be special mechanic races for the mods/pro mods and sportsman/street stocks as well as a powder puff race for the hornets. The races are intended for those who haven’t raced as a driver in at least five years, giving them a chance to have fun behind the wheel.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m. and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News