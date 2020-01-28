Macon Speedway's 2019 season banquet will be held Feb. 1
MACON — The awards banquet for the 2019 season at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and the Big 10 series will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Cost is $25 for ages 8 and up, $15 for 7 and under. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour with cash bar, a buffet style dinner will be served at 7, with the awards ceremony beginning at 8.

A block of hotel rooms are also available for any guests wishing to stay overnight following the ceremony. Reservations can be made through the hotel at (217) 422-8800.

For questions or to RSVP with payment, call (217) 764-3200.

