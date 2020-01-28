Macon Speedway's 2019 season banquet will be held Feb. 1

MACON — The awards banquet for the 2019 season at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and the Big 10 series will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
Cost is $25 for ages 8 and up, $15 for 7 and under. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour with cash bar, a buffet style dinner will be served at 7, with the awards ceremony beginning at 8.
A block of hotel rooms are also available for any guests wishing to stay overnight following the ceremony. Reservations can be made through the hotel at (217) 422-8800.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
For questions or to RSVP with payment, call (217) 764-3200.
History photos: Macon Speedway through the years
Macon Speedway
Macon Speedway
Race instructions
Macon Speedway Track - Airview
Heading out
Robby Standridge
Always close
Larry Limbach
Top competitor
The action heats up
Pickles Standefer
Super modifieds
Bob Sargent
Getting ready
Listen up
Motion Raceway tower
Macon Speedway 1976
May 17, 1969
Wayne Webb
Owner Wayne Webb
Wayne Webb in 1979
Webb started it all
Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?
Our Starting Lineup email delivered Monday - Friday at 7 a.m. is for you!