Macon Speedway's 2019 season banquet will be held Feb. 1

MACON — The awards banquet for the 2019 season at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway and the Big 10 series will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

Cost is $25 for ages 8 and up, $15 for 7 and under. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour with cash bar, a buffet style dinner will be served at 7, with the awards ceremony beginning at 8.

A block of hotel rooms are also available for any guests wishing to stay overnight following the ceremony. Reservations can be made through the hotel at (217) 422-8800.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For questions or to RSVP with payment, call (217) 764-3200.

History photos: Macon Speedway through the year s

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0