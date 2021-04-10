Macon Speedway season opener set for Saturday postponed due to rain

MACON -- The start of the 2021 season will have to wait one extra week as overnight and morning rains forced Macon Speedway to pull the plug on the opening night Saturday night. The new season is now set to begin on Saturday, April 17 at the 1/5-mile-high banked oval dirt track.

The new season opening date will have six divisions in action with DIRTcar pro late models, BillingsleyRewards.com modifieds, DIRTcar pro mods, sportsman, Archers Alley street stocks, and hornets. Spectator drags will be held at intermission.

Citizens Equity First Credit Union Kids Club, originally scheduled for April 10th, will also be held. Kids 11 and under will receive free CEFCU Kids Club t-shirts. In the concessions, $1 dogs will be a special of the night, while the adult beverage stands will be selling $2 beers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pit gates will open on April 17 at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps will take the track at 6 p.m., and racing will begin at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.