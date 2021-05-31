Macon Speedway set for Memorial Day Twin 50s

MACON — The super late models and the modifieds will be on track on Memorial Day Monday, May 31, for the Twin 50s at Macon Speedway. The annual event will also feature five other divisions of action.

The Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models have had two events so far this season, with Brian Shirley claiming the opener at Lincoln and Michael Kloos taking the victory at Highland. Jake Little, of Springfield, leads the standings over Shirley, Kloos, Cody Maguire and Mark Voigt. Monday’s event for the Supers will be 50 laps, paying $1,500 to win and $150 to start.

The modified class will also run 50 laps with their event paying $1,000 to win and $125 to start. Tommy Sheppard Jr. leads the points by 36 over Alan Crowder. Guy Taylor, Kyle Helmick and Billy Knebel round out the current top five in the standings.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

The Knebe-led pro mods, Scott Landers-led sportsmen, Jaret Duff-led street stocks, Allan Harris-led Hornets and Jacob Tipton-led Micros will also be racing.

Pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands at 4, hotlaps at 5, and racing starts at 6 p.m. Times are early for this event to help with an earlier finish time on a work night.

Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

More information may be available at maconracing.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0