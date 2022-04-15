 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Speedway set for rescheduled opener

MACON — After getting rained out last week, Macon Speedway is hoping the weather will cooperate for opening day, take two.

The 77th season opener at the track is set for Saturday, featuring CEFCU Kids Club, dollar dogs, and $2 beers.

There will also be plenty of racing, with seven classes planned for the track: Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hornets and Micros.

The grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with hotlaps at 6 and racing beginning at 7. Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

