Macon Speedway standing through August 20

MACON SPEEDWAY
Current standings through August 20
POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League
Driver;Hometown;Points
1. 01 Bryant Wiedeman;Colby, KS;4970
2. 86 Brent Crews;Denver, NC;4790
3. 3N Jake Neuman;New Berlin, IL;4230
4. 85T Ryan Timms;Oklahoma City, OK;4140
5. 08 Cannon McIntosh;Bixby, OK;3880
6. 15 Emerson Axsom;Franklin, IN;3790
7. 21K Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 3550
8. 71K Daison Pursley;Locust Grove, OK;3340
9. 67K Cade Lewis;Bakersfield, CA;3320
10. 97 Brenham Crouch;Lubbock, TX;3280
POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis
Driver;Hometown;Wins;Points
1. 938 Bradley Fezard;Bonnerdale, AR;2330
2. 8K Tyler Kuykendall;Warsaw, MO;2170
3. 40S Shain Kaiser;Cole Camp, MO;2100
4. 44T Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville, IL;2010
5. 71K Daison Pursley;Locust Grove, OK;1430
6. 51b Joe B. Miller;Millersville, MO;1310
7. 12 Frank Galusha;Lincoln, NE;1240
8. 122 Lane Warner;Bloomfield, MO;1120
9. 35 Aubrey Smith;Houstonia, MO;880
10. 08E Elizabeth Phillips;Bixby, OK;860
Modified
Driver;Hometown;Points
1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;670
2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;622
3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;590
4. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;576
5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;572
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;492
7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;420
8. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;394
9. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;382
10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;320
Pro Mods
Driver;Hometown;Points
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;728
2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;670
3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;662
4. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;656
5. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;646
6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;604
7. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;558
8. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;476
9. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428
10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;418
Hornets
Driver;Hometown;Points
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;664
2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;610
3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;586
4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;526
5. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;440
6. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;394
7. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;340
8. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;328
9. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;306
10. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254