 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon Speedway standing through August 20

{{featured_button_text}}

Macon Speedway in Thursday hosted the Herald & Review 100.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current standings through August 20

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

Driver;Hometown;Points

1. 01 Bryant Wiedeman;Colby, KS;4970

2. 86 Brent Crews;Denver, NC;4790

3. 3N Jake Neuman;New Berlin, IL;4230

4. 85T Ryan Timms;Oklahoma City, OK;4140

5. 08 Cannon McIntosh;Bixby, OK;3880

6. 15 Emerson Axsom;Franklin, IN;3790

7. 21K Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 3550

8. 71K Daison Pursley;Locust Grove, OK;3340

9. 67K Cade Lewis;Bakersfield, CA;3320

10. 97 Brenham Crouch;Lubbock, TX;3280

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis

Driver;Hometown;Wins;Points

1. 938 Bradley Fezard;Bonnerdale, AR;2330

2. 8K Tyler Kuykendall;Warsaw, MO;2170

3. 40S Shain Kaiser;Cole Camp, MO;2100

4. 44T Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville, IL;2010

5. 71K Daison Pursley;Locust Grove, OK;1430

6. 51b Joe B. Miller;Millersville, MO;1310

7. 12 Frank Galusha;Lincoln, NE;1240

8. 122 Lane Warner;Bloomfield, MO;1120

9. 35 Aubrey Smith;Houstonia, MO;880

10. 08E Elizabeth Phillips;Bixby, OK;860

Modified

Driver;Hometown;Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;670

2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;622

3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;590

4. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;576

5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;572

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;492

7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;420

8. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;394

9. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;382

10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;320

Pro Mods

Driver;Hometown;Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;728

2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;670

3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;662

4. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;656

5. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;646

6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;604

7. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;558

8. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;476

9. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428

10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;418

Hornets

Driver;Hometown;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;664

2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;610

3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;586

4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;526

5. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;440

6. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;394

7. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;340

8. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;328

9. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;306

10. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Which NL team can make a run at a Wild Card spot?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News