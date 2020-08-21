 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standing through August 21
Macon Speedway standing through August 21

Macon Speedway during the running of the 2020 Herald & Review 100 during the track's 75th season.

Macon Speedway

Standings through August 21

POWRi National Midget League

Pos, Car, Driver, Hometown, Points 

1. 3N Jake Neuman, New Berlin, 3150

2. 28 Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah, OK, 2910

3. 5D Zach Daum, Pocahontas, 2640

4. 71K Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK, 2590

5. 71 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, OK, 2260

6. 67 Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 2250

7. 9 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 2140

8. 00 Trey Gropp, Lincoln, NE, 2140

9. 15 Emerson Axsom,Franklin, IN, 2120

10. 72 Sam Johnson, St Peters, MO, 1760

POWRi Micro League

Pos,Car,Driver,Hometown,Points 

1. 14h Harley Hollan, Tulsa, OK, 1550

2. 51b Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO, 1500 

3. 2 Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 1300 

4. 1 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, KS, 1020 

5. 97 Scotty Milan, Fort Collins, CO, 890

6. 44T Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville, 840

7. 6 Christopher Townsend, La Porte, TX, 810

8. 18 Wyatt Siegel, Florence, MO, 710

9. 12 Frank Galusha, Lincoln, NE, 690

10. 4 Mariah Ede, Fresno, CA, 610

Modifieds

Pos,Car,Driver,Hometown,Points 

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas, 338

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin, 280

3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield, 276

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield, 232

5. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville, 216

6. 54 Shaun Horstmann, Highland, 194

7. 11D, Brian Diveley, Springfield, 186

8. 28S Joe Strawkas, Buffalo, 180

9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland, 170

10. 18 Jarrett Stryker, Millstadt, 166

Street Stocks

Pos,Car,Driver,Hometown,Points 

1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound, 416

2. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo, 332

3. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello, 322

4. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa, 304

5. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur, 302

6. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta, 286

7. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield, 284

8. 2Z Andy Zahnd, White Heath, 250

9. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis, 248

10. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur, 244

Hornets

Pos,Car,Driver,Hometown,Points 

1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur, 382

2. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown, 356

3. 44 Bill Basso, Athens, 352

4. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln, 314

5. Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton, 268

6. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield, 268

7. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur, 268

8. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield, 262

9. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham, 262

10. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur, 236

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.

