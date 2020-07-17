Macon Speedway standings as of July 17
0 comments
agate

Macon Speedway standings as of July 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macon Speedway sprints

MOWA Sprints will be in action at Macon  Speedway on Saturday. 

 Mark Funderburk for Macon Speedway

MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS

As of July 17

 

Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points

1T. 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 288

1T. 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 288

3. 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 218

4. 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 198

5. 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 192

6. 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 180

7. 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 174

8. 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 168

9. 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 162

10. 97 Michael Marden Monee IL 156

Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1. 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 278 0

2. 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 246 32

3. 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 224 54

4. 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 222 56

5. 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 212 66

6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 182 96

7. 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 102

8. 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 176 102

9. 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 136 142

10. 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 132 146

Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points

1. 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 220

2. 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 210

3. 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 204

4. 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 194

5. 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 180

6. 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 164

7. 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 150

8. 17 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake IL 146

9. 43 John Heitzman San Jose IL 138

10. 24 Scott Koerner Joliet IL 106

Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points

1. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 286

2. 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 280

3. 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 280

4. 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 196

5. 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 186

6. 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 184

7. 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 184

8. 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 182

9. 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 164

10. 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 164

GALLERY: Macon Speedway's Wayne Webb

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News