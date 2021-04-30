 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through April 30
Herald & Review Macon Speedway

Check out the latest standings from Macon Speedway. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Through Apr 30

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin ;60

2. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg ;58

3. 38J Jake Little;Springfield ;56

4. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinvle ;54

5. 27 Colby Sheppard;Wliamsvle ;52

6. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon ;50

7. 7 Steven Reinacher;Pocahontas ;48

8. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorvle ;46

9. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur ;44

10. 22 Chris Dick;Deland ;42

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin ;60

2. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield ;58

3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin ;56

4. N59 Chad Evans;Mattoon ;54

5. 18 Jarrett Stryker;Mlstadt ;52

6. 1J Nick Justice;Decatur ;50

7. 52 Bly Knebel;Pocahontas ;48

8. 54 Clint Martin;Ramsey ;46

9. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur ;44

10. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton ;42

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 58R Ryan Hamton;Fairview Heights ;60

2. 52 Bly Knebel;Pocahontas ;58

3. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton ;56

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta ;54

5. 85 Nick Justice;Decatur ;52

6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hlsboro ;50

7. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria ;48

8. 43 Bly Justice;Cerro Gordo ;46

9. 33 Josh Robb;Mt. Zion ;44

10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany ;42

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington ;60

2. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield ;58

3. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorvle ;56

4. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield ;54

5. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyvle ;52

6. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur ;50

7. 61 Stefan Bedinger;Taylorvle ;48

8. 55 Tim Riech;Petersburg ;10

9. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield ;10

10. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo ;10

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington ;60

2. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo ;58

3. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield ;56

4. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello ;54

5. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta ;52

6. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa ;50

7. 14 Megan Erwin;Attica IN;48

8. 4 Zach Clark;liopolis ;46

9. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur ;44

10. 21R Dustin Reed;Decatur ;42

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham ;60

2. 357 Bly Mason;Brownstown ;58

3. 324 Shelby Beer;Macon ;56

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln ;54

5. 44 Bl Basso;Athens ;52

6. 13 Kyle Keller;Oakley ;50

7. 66 Joe McChristy;Mt Zion ;48

8. X Jessica Lowe;Springfield ;46

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

