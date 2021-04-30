Macon Speedway standings through April 30

Through Apr 30
Pro Late Models
Name;City;Points
1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin ;60
2. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg ;58
3. 38J Jake Little;Springfield ;56
4. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinvle ;54
5. 27 Colby Sheppard;Wliamsvle ;52
6. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon ;50
7. 7 Steven Reinacher;Pocahontas ;48
8. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorvle ;46
9. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur ;44
10. 22 Chris Dick;Deland ;42
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin ;60
2. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield ;58
3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin ;56
4. N59 Chad Evans;Mattoon ;54
5. 18 Jarrett Stryker;Mlstadt ;52
6. 1J Nick Justice;Decatur ;50
7. 52 Bly Knebel;Pocahontas ;48
8. 54 Clint Martin;Ramsey ;46
9. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur ;44
10. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton ;42
Pro Mods
Name;City;Points
1. 58R Ryan Hamton;Fairview Heights ;60
2. 52 Bly Knebel;Pocahontas ;58
3. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton ;56
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta ;54
5. 85 Nick Justice;Decatur ;52
6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hlsboro ;50
7. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria ;48
8. 43 Bly Justice;Cerro Gordo ;46
9. 33 Josh Robb;Mt. Zion ;44
10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany ;42
Sportsman
Name;City;Points
1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington ;60
2. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield ;58
3. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorvle ;56
4. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield ;54
5. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyvle ;52
6. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur ;50
7. 61 Stefan Bedinger;Taylorvle ;48
8. 55 Tim Riech;Petersburg ;10
9. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield ;10
10. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo ;10
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington ;60
2. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo ;58
3. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield ;56
4. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello ;54
5. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta ;52
6. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa ;50
7. 14 Megan Erwin;Attica IN;48
8. 4 Zach Clark;liopolis ;46
9. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur ;44
10. 21R Dustin Reed;Decatur ;42
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham ;60
2. 357 Bly Mason;Brownstown ;58
3. 324 Shelby Beer;Macon ;56
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln ;54
5. 44 Bl Basso;Athens ;52
6. 13 Kyle Keller;Oakley ;50
7. 66 Joe McChristy;Mt Zion ;48
8. X Jessica Lowe;Springfield ;46
