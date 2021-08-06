 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through Aug. 6

Macon Speedway in Thursday hosted the Herald & Review 100.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current Standings through August 6

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;544

2. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;456

3. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;442

4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;414

5. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;368

6. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;342

7. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;328

8. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;276

9. 12 Timmy Dick;Monticello IL;254

10. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;240

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;590

2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;538

3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;498

4. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;484

5. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;456

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;400

7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;356

8. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;330

9. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;326

10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;262

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;610

2. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;568

3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;562

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;550

5. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;536

6. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;532

7. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;470

8. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;390

10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;346

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;568

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;532

3. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;516

4. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;512

5. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;496

6. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;494

7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;446

8. 53R Jeff Reed Jr.;Blue Mound IL;328

9. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;328

10. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;322

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;556

2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;496

3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;484

4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;422

5. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;342

6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;306

7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;304

8. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254

9. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;246

10. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;236

Micros

Name;City;Points

1. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;366

2. 55H Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;358

3. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;338

4. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;334

5. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;328

6. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch;Riverton IL;262

7. 18 Michael Brummitt;Mount Zion IL;206

8. 00 Joe Taft;Dawson IL;204

9. 2 Cody Swisher;Atwood IL;184

10. 87C Ryan Cantrell;Decatur IL;178

