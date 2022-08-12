MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through August 12
Pro late models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 722; -
2. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 700; -22
3. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 678; -44
4. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -68
5. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -100
6. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 592; -130
7. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -202
8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 506; -216
9. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 466; -256
10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 378; -344
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 670; -
2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 646; -24
3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 594; -76
4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 582; -88
5. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 484; -186
6. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 484; -186
7. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 442; -228
8. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 420; -250
9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 396; -274
10. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 394; -276
Pro mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 752; -
2. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 662; -90
3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 662; -90
4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 628; -124
5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 578; -174
6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 554; -198
7. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -208
8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 412; -340
9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 364; -388
10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 260; -492
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -
2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46
3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58
4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98
6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122
7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150
9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214
10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228
Street Stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 728; -
2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 612; -116
3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 602; -126
4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 560; -168
5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 544; -184
6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 538; -190
7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 500; -228
8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 410; -318
9. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 404; -324
10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 394; -334
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 656; -
2. 34 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 628; -28
3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 528; -128
4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -168
5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -222
6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -370
7. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -426
8. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 224; -432
9. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 214; -442
10. 39M Marty Sullivan; Decatur, IL; 190; -466
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 532; -
2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 528; -4
3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 442; -90
4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 374; -158
5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 314; -218
6. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 274; -258
7. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 258; -274
8. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 252; -280
9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 250; -282
10. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 246; -286