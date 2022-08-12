 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through August 12

  • 0
  • Clay Jackson

Bobby Pierce talks about winning the Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through August 12

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 722; -

2. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 700; -22

3. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 678; -44

4. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -68

5. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -100

6. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 592; -130

7. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -202

8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 506; -216

9. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 466; -256

10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 378; -344

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 670; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 646; -24

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 594; -76

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 582; -88

5. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 484; -186

6. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 484; -186

7. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 442; -228

8. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 420; -250

9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 396; -274

10. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 394; -276

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 752; -

2. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 662; -90

3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 662; -90

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 628; -124

5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 578; -174

6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 554; -198

7. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -208

8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 412; -340

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 364; -388

10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 260; -492

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98

6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 728; -

2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 612; -116

3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 602; -126

4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 560; -168

5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 544; -184

6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 538; -190

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 500; -228

8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 410; -318

9. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 404; -324

10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 394; -334

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 656; -

2. 34 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 628; -28

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 528; -128

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -168

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -222

6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -370

7. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -426

8. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 224; -432

9. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 214; -442

10. 39M Marty Sullivan; Decatur, IL; 190; -466

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 532; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 528; -4

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 442; -90

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 374; -158

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 314; -218

6. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 274; -258

7. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 258; -274

8. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 252; -280

9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 250; -282

10. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 246; -286

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

