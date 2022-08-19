 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Macon Speedway standings through August 19

  • 0

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through August 19

Pro Late Models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 770; -

2. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 744; -26

3. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 738; -32

4. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -116

5. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 648; -122

6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -148

7. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 524; -246

8. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -250

9. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 506; -264

10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 416; -354

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 730; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 700; -30

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 646; -84

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 640; -90

5. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 488; -242

6. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 484; -246

7. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 484; -246

8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 436; -294

9. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 430; -300

10. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 412; -318

Pro Mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 812; -

2. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 716; -96

3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 714; -98

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 686; -126

5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 622; -190

6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 602; -210

7. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -268

8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 462; -350

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 402; -410

10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 302; -510

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98

6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 776; -

2. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -114

3. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 612; -164

4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 610; -166

5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 600; -176

6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 580; -196

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 540; -236

8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 454; -322

9. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 440; -336

10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 394; -382

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 716; -

2. 34 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 686; -30

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 528; -188

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -228

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -282

6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -430

7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 234; -482

8. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -486

9. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 228; -488

10. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 214; -502

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 638; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 632; -6

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 494; -144

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 434; -204

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 388; -250

6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 354; -284

7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 308; -330

8. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 274; -364

9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 250; -388

10. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 246; -392

