MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through August 28
USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets
1. Andy Baugh 716
2. Bryan Stanfill 662
3. Will Armitage 659
4. Chris Adrien 586
5. Kevin Battefeld 491
6. Jake Sollenberger 483
7. Mark McMahill 440
8. Tyler Roth 374
9. Bart Andrews 251
10. Cody Gerdes 184
Pro Late Models
Name, City, Points
1. 38J Jake Little (Springfield IL) 390
2. 6P Jose Parga (New Berlin IL) 342
3. 14B Brady Lynch (Hillsboro IL) 318
4. 25 Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg IL) 296
5. 32M Cody Maguire (Carlinville IL) 248
6. 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 224
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell (Jacksonville IL) 216
8. 27 Colby Sheppard (Williamsville IL) 216
9. 93J JR Wiltermood (Windsor IL) 140
10. 33B Storm Beiler (Decatur IL) 124
Modifieds
Name, City, Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel (Pocahontas IL) 394
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard (New Berlin IL) 340
3. 28 Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield IL) 290
4. 77 Guy Taylor (Springfield IL) 286
5. 10 Curt Rhodes (Taylorville IL) 216
6. 71 Jeff Graham (Stonington IL) 206
7. 35 Clark Robertson (Shelbyville IL) 206
8. 87C Alan Crowder (Elwin IL) 206
9. 54 Shaun Horstmann (Highland IL) 194
10. 11D Brian Diveley (Springfield IL) 186
Pro Mods
Name, City, Points
1. 27X Kyle Helmick (Smithton IL) 398
2. 52 Billy Knebel (Pocahontas IL) 390
3. 27 Dalton Ewing (Decatur IL) 376
4. 15C Kevin Crowder (Argenta IL) 362
5. 7B Brian Burns (Bethany IL) 334
6. 43 Billy Justice (Cerro Gordo IL) 298
7. 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 292
8. 116 Kevin Rench (Hillsboro IL) 290
9. 25 Jeff Wallace (Decatur IL) 230
10. 85 Nick Justice (Decatur IL) 228
Street Stocks
Name, City, Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound IL) 464
2. 21 Jaret Duff (Maroa IL) 360
3. 16 Nick Macklin (Argenta IL) 346
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur IL) 336
5. T5 Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo IL) 332
6. 22X Darrell Dick (Monticello IL) 322
7. X7 Guy Taylor (Springfield IL) 294
8. 80 Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur IL) 288
9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville IL) 286
10. 12 Dean Holt (Decatur IL) 256
Hornets
Name, City, Points
1. 32B Brady Reed (Decatur IL) 442
2. 44 Bill Basso (Athens IL) 402
3. 357 Billy Mason (Brownstown IL) 400
4. 1 Cook Crawford (Lincoln IL) 360
5. 3H Allan Harris (Chatham IL) 318
6. 39M Marty Sullivan (Decatur IL) 310
7. 20 Casey Eskew (Springfield IL) 308
8. 98 Ken Reed (Decatur IL) 294
9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn (Clinton IL) 268
10. 21 Mike Eskew (Springfield IL) 262
Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage
Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.
Friends off the track, drivers Brandon Sheppard and Brian Shirley battled at the 40th Herald & Review 100
Although Thursday's running of the 40th Herald & Review 100 had 22 drivers competing, two took center stage: Sheppard and Shirley.
MACON — Good things come to those who wait.
Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn finds success after a decade away from racing following a motorcycle crash
Check the Macon Speedway record books and you'll see Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn's name next to the fastest lap time recorded in the Hornets division.
A lifelong racing fan, hornets driver Bill Basso didn't get on the race track until he was 44.
The victories came following near-catastrophic incidents for Knebel’s car in each of the feature victories and the driver attributes a little divine intervention on being able to navigate the challenges.
Sprint driver Zach Daum heads to New Zealand to drive during the dirt track off season.
First Herald & Review 100 winner Butch Garner will be honored at Macon Speedway for Hall of Fame induction
Butch Garner will be back at Macon Speedway this weekend to be honored for his induction to the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class and he will have a meet and greet with fans and sign autographs when the gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Given how Macon Speedway's 75th season opener was going for street stock driver Bobby Beiler, he would not have been the favorite to take the checkered flag. But that's exactly what he did.
Molly Day isn't sure is she's a trailblazer, but she hopes she can be an inspiration for future female drivers.
A bittersweet victory: Driver Dennis Vandermeersch honored late friend Tim Bedinger in Macon Speedway win
As the green flag was about to drop on his sportsman division race at Macon Speedway last Saturday, Dennis Vandermeersch felt conflicted.
Watch now: Monticello's Darrell Dick still doing what he loves after 23 years of racing at Macon Speedway
Darrell Dick has racing in his blood and he will race wherever he can get the chance.
In Macon Speedway's 75 seasons of operation, there hasn't been a year quite like 2020.
"I'm sure it will be like the old days. It won't be 'elbow-to-elbow' but 'six-foot-to-six-foot.' I think everybody is going to have a great time." -- driver Brady Reed on Saturday's Macon Speedway opener.
Carter Dart will never forget his first heat race.
Dirt track racing is inching closer to a green flag at Macon Speedway as the 1/5-mile dirt oval will host its second set of test and tune events on Saturday and Sunday.
Over the past two seasons, it has been a challenge getting a race completed at Macon Speedway.
I was about to regale you with many words about my experience at the 39th running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway but allow m…
MACON — Before the fireworks finished off Independence Day and the night of racing at Macon Speedway, there was a bang on lap 98 of the Herald…
MACON — Macon Speedway co-announcer Brett Zerfowski remembers the first time he heard his announcing partner Larry Limbach announce at the 1/5…
