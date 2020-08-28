 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Speedway standings through August 28
0 comments

Macon Speedway standings through August 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macon Speedway standings

The USAC Racing Illinois Midget Racing Association SpeeD2 Midgets league competes at Macon Speedway on Saturday. 

 David-Stukins for Macon Speedway

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through August 28

USAC Racing IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets

1. Andy Baugh 716

2. Bryan Stanfill 662

3. Will Armitage 659

4. Chris Adrien 586

5. Kevin Battefeld 491

6. Jake Sollenberger 483

7. Mark McMahill 440

8. Tyler Roth 374

9. Bart Andrews 251

10. Cody Gerdes 184

Pro Late Models

Name, City, Points

1. 38J Jake Little (Springfield IL) 390

2. 6P Jose Parga (New Berlin IL) 342

3. 14B Brady Lynch (Hillsboro IL) 318

4. 25 Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg IL) 296

5. 32M Cody Maguire (Carlinville IL) 248

6. 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 224

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell (Jacksonville IL) 216

8. 27 Colby Sheppard (Williamsville IL) 216

9. 93J JR Wiltermood (Windsor IL) 140

10. 33B Storm Beiler (Decatur IL) 124

Modifieds

Name, City, Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel (Pocahontas IL) 394

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard (New Berlin IL) 340

3. 28 Rodney Standerfer (Summerfield IL) 290

4. 77 Guy Taylor (Springfield IL) 286

5. 10 Curt Rhodes (Taylorville IL) 216

6. 71 Jeff Graham (Stonington IL) 206

7. 35 Clark Robertson (Shelbyville IL) 206

8. 87C Alan Crowder (Elwin IL) 206

9. 54 Shaun Horstmann (Highland IL) 194

10. 11D Brian Diveley (Springfield IL) 186

Pro Mods

Name, City, Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick (Smithton IL) 398

2. 52 Billy Knebel (Pocahontas IL) 390

3. 27 Dalton Ewing (Decatur IL) 376

4. 15C Kevin Crowder (Argenta IL) 362

5. 7B Brian Burns (Bethany IL) 334

6. 43 Billy Justice (Cerro Gordo IL) 298

7. 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 292

8. 116 Kevin Rench (Hillsboro IL) 290

9. 25 Jeff Wallace (Decatur IL) 230

10. 85 Nick Justice (Decatur IL) 228

Street Stocks

Name, City, Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler (Blue Mound IL) 464

2. 21 Jaret Duff (Maroa IL) 360

3. 16 Nick Macklin (Argenta IL) 346

4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur IL) 336

5. T5 Terry Reed (Cerro Gordo IL) 332

6. 22X Darrell Dick (Monticello IL) 322

7. X7 Guy Taylor (Springfield IL) 294

8. 80 Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur IL) 288

9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville IL) 286

10. 12 Dean Holt (Decatur IL) 256

Hornets

Name, City, Points

1. 32B Brady Reed (Decatur IL) 442

2. 44 Bill Basso (Athens IL) 402

3. 357 Billy Mason (Brownstown IL) 400

4. 1 Cook Crawford (Lincoln IL) 360

5. 3H Allan Harris (Chatham IL) 318

6. 39M Marty Sullivan (Decatur IL) 310

7. 20 Casey Eskew (Springfield IL) 308

8. 98 Ken Reed (Decatur IL) 294

9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn (Clinton IL) 268

10. 21 Mike Eskew (Springfield IL) 262

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News