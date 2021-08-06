Macon Speedway standings through August 6

MACON SPEEDWAY
Current Standings through August 6
1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;544
2. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;456
3. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;442
4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;414
5. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;368
6. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;342
7. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;328
8. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;276
9. 12 Timmy Dick;Monticello IL;254
10. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;240
1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;590
2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;538
3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;498
4. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;484
5. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;456
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;400
7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;356
8. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;330
9. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;326
10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;262
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;610
2. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;568
3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;562
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;550
5. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;536
6. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;532
7. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;470
8. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428
9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;390
10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;346
1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;568
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;532
3. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;516
4. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;512
5. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;496
6. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;494
7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;446
8. 53R Jeff Reed Jr.;Blue Mound IL;328
9. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;328
10. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;322
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;556
2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;496
3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;484
4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;422
5. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;342
6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;306
7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;304
8. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254
9. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;246
10. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;236
1. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;366
2. 55H Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;358
3. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;338
4. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;334
5. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;328
6. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch;Riverton IL;262
7. 18 Michael Brummitt;Mount Zion IL;206
8. 00 Joe Taft;Dawson IL;204
9. 2 Cody Swisher;Atwood IL;184
10. 87C Ryan Cantrell;Decatur IL;178
