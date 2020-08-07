MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through August 7
Modifieds
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield, 226
2. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas, 226
3. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin 182
4. 517 Rick Hamilton, Decatur, 142
5. 28S Joe Strawkas, Buffalo, 140
6. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton, 132
7. 18 Jarrett Stryker, Millstadt, 130
8. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington, 124
9. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin, 118
10. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville, 106
Pro Late Models
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin, 282
2. 38J Jake Little, Springfield, 272
3. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg, 262
4. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro, 228
5. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville, 202
6. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville, 190
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville, 164
8. 93J JR Wtermood, Windsor, 140
9. 33B Storm Beer, Decatur, 124
10. 59 Aaron Heck, Mt. Vernon, 116
Pro Mods
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton, 282
2. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas, 274
3. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta, 270
4. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur, 260
5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany, 246
6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville, 216
7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro, 216
8. 85 Nick Justice, Decatur, 202
9. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo, 198
10. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur, 190
Sportsman
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch, Springfield, 180
2. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville, 170
3. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville, 168
4. 07 Phil Moreland Assumption, 156
5. 4 Matt Reed, Decatur, 144
6. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield, 142
7. 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin, 88
8. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield, 82
9. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo, 60
10. 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville 58
Street Stocks
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. B26 Bobby Beer, Blue Mound, 296
2. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield, 246
3. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello, 240
4. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa, 232
5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville, 232
6. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta, 228
7. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo, 222
8. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur, 206
9. 2Z Andy Zahnd, White Heath, 198
10. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur, 176
Hornets
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur, 266
2. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown, 260
3. 44 Bill Basso, Athens, 256
4. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield, 226
5. 64CK Cook Crawford, Lincoln, 224
6. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton, 212
7. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham, 184
8. 35 Alex Higgs, Moweaqua, 178
9. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur, 172
10. 28 Jimmy Dutlinger, Hanna City, 166
Micros
Pos # Name, City, Points
1. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur, 158
2. 8B John Barnard, Sherman, 150
3. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg, 142
4. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville, 130
5. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield, 112
6. 17 Molly Day, Allerton, 110
7. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute, IN, 100
8. 7A Wl Armitage, Athens, 92
9. 27 Devin Feger, East Peoria, 86
10. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson, 82
