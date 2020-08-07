You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Speedway standings through August 7
0 comments

Macon Speedway standings through August 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Macon Speedway seven divisions

Seven divisions will be in action on on Air King Night At Macon Speedway on Saturday. 

 Macon Speedway

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through August 7

Modifieds

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield,  226

2. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas,  226

3. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin 182

4. 517 Rick Hamilton, Decatur,  142

5. 28S Joe Strawkas, Buffalo,  140

6. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton,  132

7. 18 Jarrett Stryker, Millstadt, 130

8. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington,  124

9. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin,  118

10. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville,  106

Pro Late Models

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin,  282

2. 38J Jake Little, Springfield,  272

3. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg,  262

4. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro,  228

5. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville,  202

6. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville, 190

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville, 164

8. 93J JR Wtermood, Windsor,  140

9. 33B Storm Beer, Decatur,  124

10. 59 Aaron Heck, Mt. Vernon,  116

Pro Mods

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton, 282

2. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas, 274

3. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta, 270

4. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur, 260

5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany, 246

6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville, 216

7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro, 216

8. 85 Nick Justice, Decatur,  202

9. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo, 198

10. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur, 190

Sportsman

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch, Springfield,  180

2. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville, 170

3. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville, 168

4. 07 Phil Moreland Assumption, 156

5. 4 Matt Reed, Decatur, 144

6. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield, 142

7. 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin, 88

8. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield, 82

9. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo, 60

10. 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville 58

Street Stocks

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. B26 Bobby Beer, Blue Mound, 296

2. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield, 246

3. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello, 240

4. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa, 232

5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville, 232

6. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta, 228

7. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo, 222

8. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur, 206

9. 2Z Andy Zahnd, White Heath, 198

10. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur, 176 

Hornets

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur, 266

2. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown, 260

3. 44 Bill Basso, Athens, 256

4. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield, 226

5. 64CK Cook Crawford, Lincoln, 224

6. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton, 212

7. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham, 184

8. 35 Alex Higgs, Moweaqua, 178

9. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur, 172

10. 28 Jimmy Dutlinger, Hanna City, 166

Micros

Pos # Name, City, Points

1. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur, 158

2. 8B John Barnard, Sherman, 150

3. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg, 142

4. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville,  130

5. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield, 112

6. 17 Molly Day, Allerton, 110

7. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute, IN, 100

8. 7A Wl Armitage, Athens, 92

9. 27 Devin Feger, East Peoria, 86

10. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson, 82

History photos: Macon Speedway through the years

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News