 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Macon Speedway standings through July 2

Macon Speedway meta

Check out the latest points standings from Macon Speedway.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
{{featured_button_text}}

Micro sprint race cars run practice laps at Macon Speedway. 

 

MACON SPEEDWAY

 Current standings through July 2

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville;IL 386

2. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;354

3. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;314

4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;280

5. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;270

6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;240

7. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;238

8. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;18

9. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;158

10. 4 Jon Easley;Benton IL;128

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;370

People are also reading…

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;356

3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;332

4. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;322

5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;308

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;250

7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;228

8. 4M Clint Martin;Ramsey IL;210

9. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;200

10. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;198

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;374

2. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;374

3. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;372

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;358

5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;336

6. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;336

7. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;336

8. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;294

9. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;282

10. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;252

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;406

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;402

3. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;360

4. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;358

5. 67R Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;356

6. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;352

7. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;318

8. 53R Jeff Reed Jr.; Blue Mound IL;268

9. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;264

10. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;236

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;408

2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;382

3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;332

4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;292

5. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254

6. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;242

7. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;214

8. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;170

9. V91 Tyler Vonbehren;Weldon IL;168

10. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;160

Micros

Name;City;Points

1. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;266

2. 55H Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;252

3. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;244

4. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;234

5. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;220

6. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;158

7. 68 Devin Feger;East Peoria IL;154

8. 2 Cody Swisher;Atwood IL;154

9. N1A Shania Alexander;Humboldt IL;152

10. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch;Riverton IL;150

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News