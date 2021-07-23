 Skip to main content
agate

Macon Speedway standings through July 23

Macon Speedway in Thursday hosted the Herald & Review 100.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current Standings through July 23

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;494

2. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;408

3. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;382

4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;368

5. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;342

6. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;324

7. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;276

8. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;272

9. 12 Timmy Dick;Monticello IL;200

10. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;182

Modified

Name;City;Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;530

2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;480

3. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;456

4. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;442

5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;432

6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;350

7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;308

8. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;288

9. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;284

10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;262

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;552

2. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;508

3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;508

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;498

5. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;486

6. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;476

7. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428

8. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;424

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;342

10. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;316

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;334

2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;328

3. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;324

4. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;248

5. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;228

6. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;204

7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;176

8. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;172

9. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;168

10. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;154

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;516

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;488

3. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;466

4. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;452

5. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;442

6. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;436

7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;390

8. 53R Jeff Reed, Jr;Blue Mound IL;328

9. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;328

10. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;322

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;502

2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;446

3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;432

4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;380

5. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;342

6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;306

7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;260

8. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254

9. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;206

10. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;200

