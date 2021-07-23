Macon Speedway standings through July 23

Macon Speedway in Thursday hosted the Herald & Review 100.
MACON SPEEDWAY Current Standings through July 23
1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;494
2. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;408
3. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;382
4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;368
5. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;342
6. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;324
7. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;276
8. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;272
9. 12 Timmy Dick;Monticello IL;200
10. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;182
1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;530
2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;480
3. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;456
4. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;442
5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;432
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;350
7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;308
8. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;288
9. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;284
10. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;262
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;552
2. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;508
3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;508
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;498
5. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;486
6. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;476
7. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;428
8. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;424
9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;342
10. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;316
1. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;334
2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;328
3. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;324
4. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;248
5. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;228
6. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;204
7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;176
8. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;172
9. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;168
10. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;154
1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;516
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;488
3. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;466
4. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;452
5. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;442
6. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;436
7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;390
8. 53R Jeff Reed, Jr;Blue Mound IL;328
9. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;328
10. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;322
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;502
2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;446
3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;432
4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;380
5. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;342
6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;306
7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;260
8. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254
9. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;206
10. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;200
PHOTOS: 41st Annual Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway
Photos for the 41st Annual Herald & Review 100 on Thursday at Macon Speedway.
Cars line up before the running of the 41st edition of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday.
Bobby Pierce (32) led Thursday's Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway from lap 23.
Macon Speedway fans enjoy a cool night at Thursday's running of the Herald & Review 100.
Bobby Pierce, of Oakwood, IL, wins the 41st Annual Herald & Review 100 on Thursday at Macon Speedway. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and videos from the race.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
