Macon Speedway standings through July 31
Macon Speedway standings through July 31

Jake Neuman midget racing

Current POWRi Midget point leader Jake Neuman will be in action at Macon Speedway on Saturday. 

 Mark Funderburk for Macon Speedway

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through July 31

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League

Pos

Car

Driver

Hometown

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Features

Points

Gap

1

3N

Jake Neuman

New Berlin, IL

 

6

10

11

2750

-

2

71K

Cannon McIntosh

Bixby, OK

2

7

8

10

2590

160

3

28

Ace McCarthy

Tahlequah, OK

2

3

7

11

2560

190

4

67

Michael Kofoid

Penngrove, CA

4

6

6

9

2250

500

5

5D

Zach Daum

Pocahontas, IL

1

3

6

11

2250

500

6

9

Daison Pursley

Locust Grove, OK

 

5

8

8

2140

610

7

15

Emerson Axsom

Franklin, IN

 

2

6

10

2120

630

8

71

Kaylee Bryson

Muskogee, OK

 

2

5

9

1900

850

9

00

Trey Gropp

Lincoln, NE

 

1

2

10

1710

1040

10

72

Sam Johnson

St Peters, MO

 

1

4

7

1560

1190

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League

Pos

Car

Driver

Hometown

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Features

Points

Gap

1

14h

Harley Hollan

Tulsa, OK

1

4

6

6

1550

-

2

51b

Joe B. Miller

Millersville, MO

3

4

5

6

1500

50

3

2

Chase Porter

St. Joseph, MO

 

1

3

6

1300

250

4

1

Bryant Wiedeman

Colby, KS

 

1

2

5

1020

530

5

97

Scotty Milan

Fort Collins, CO

  

2

4

890

660

6

44T

Trevin Littleton

Jacksonville, IL

 

2

2

3

840

710

7

6

Christopher Townsend

La Porte, TX

   

4

810

740

8

18

Wyatt Siegel

Florence, MO

 

1

2

3

710

840

9

12

Frank Galusha

Lincoln, NE

  

1

4

690

860

10

4

Mariah Ede

Fresno, CA

  

1

2

610

940

Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

1

77

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

226

0

4

1

4

4

2

52

Billy

Knebel

Pocahontas

IL

226

0

4

0

4

4

3

T6

Tommy

Sheppard

New Berlin

IL

182

44

4

0

2

3

4

517

Rick

Hamilton

Decatur

IL

142

84

4

0

0

1

5

28S

Joe

Strawkas

Buffalo

IL

140

86

3

0

1

3

6

27X

Kyle

Helmick

Smithton

IL

132

94

3

0

0

2

7

18

Jarrett

Stryker

Millstadt

IL

130

96

3

0

0

2

8

71

Jeff

Graham

Stonington

IL

124

102

3

0

0

1

9

87C

Alan

Crowder

Elwin

IL

118

108

3

0

0

1

10

10

Curt

Rhodes

Taylorville

IL

106

120

2

0

1

2

Street Stocks

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

1

B26

Bobby

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

296

0

5

3

5

5

2

X7

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

246

50

5

0

1

4

3

22X

Darrell

Dick

Monticello

IL

240

56

5

0

3

4

4

21

Jaret

Duff

Maroa

IL

232

64

5

0

2

4

5

67

Rudy

Zaragoza

Jacksonville

IL

232

64

5

0

1

5

6

16

Nick

Macklin

Argenta

IL

228

68

4

1

4

4

7

T5

Terry

Reed

Cerro Gordo

IL

222

74

4

1

4

4

8

08

Brian

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

206

90

5

0

0

2

9

2Z

Andy

Zahnd

White Heath

IL

198

98

4

0

3

3

10

80

Brian

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

176

120

4

0

0

2

Hornets

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

1

32B

Brady

Reed

Decatur

IL

266

0

5

2

4

4

2

357

Billy

Mason

Brownstown

IL

260

6

5

0

4

4

3

44

Bill

Basso

Athens

IL

256

10

5

0

3

5

4

20

Casey

Eskew

Springfield

IL

226

40

5

0

0

4

5

64CK

Cook

Crawford

Lincoln

IL

224

42

5

0

0

4

6

E77

Erik

Vanapeldoorn

Clinton

IL

212

54

4

2

3

3

7

3H

Allan

Harris

Chatham

IL

184

82

5

0

0

2

8

35

Alex

Higgs

Moweaqua

IL

178

88

4

0

0

3

9

39M

Marty

Sullivan

Decatur

IL

172

94

4

0

0

2

10

28

Jimmy

Dutlinger

Hanna City

IL

166

100

3

0

3

3

PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season

