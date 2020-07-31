MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through July 31
POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League
Pos
Car
Driver
Hometown
Wins
Top 5
Top 10
Features
Points
Gap
1
3N
Jake Neuman
New Berlin, IL
6
10
11
2750
-
2
71K
Cannon McIntosh
Bixby, OK
2
7
8
10
2590
160
3
28
Ace McCarthy
Tahlequah, OK
2
3
7
11
2560
190
4
67
Michael Kofoid
Penngrove, CA
4
6
6
9
2250
500
5
5D
Zach Daum
Pocahontas, IL
1
3
6
11
2250
500
6
9
Daison Pursley
Locust Grove, OK
5
8
8
2140
610
7
15
Emerson Axsom
Franklin, IN
2
6
10
2120
630
8
71
Kaylee Bryson
Muskogee, OK
2
5
9
1900
850
9
00
Trey Gropp
Lincoln, NE
1
2
10
1710
1040
10
72
Sam Johnson
St Peters, MO
1
4
7
1560
1190
POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League
Pos
Car
Driver
Hometown
Wins
Top 5
Top 10
Features
Points
Gap
1
14h
Harley Hollan
Tulsa, OK
1
4
6
6
1550
-
2
51b
Joe B. Miller
Millersville, MO
3
4
5
6
1500
50
3
2
Chase Porter
St. Joseph, MO
1
3
6
1300
250
4
1
Bryant Wiedeman
Colby, KS
1
2
5
1020
530
5
97
Scotty Milan
Fort Collins, CO
2
4
890
660
6
44T
Trevin Littleton
Jacksonville, IL
2
2
3
840
710
7
6
Christopher Townsend
La Porte, TX
4
810
740
8
18
Wyatt Siegel
Florence, MO
1
2
3
710
840
9
12
Frank Galusha
Lincoln, NE
1
4
690
860
10
4
Mariah Ede
Fresno, CA
1
2
610
940
Modifieds
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
Races
Wins
Top 5
Top 10
1
77
Guy
Taylor
Springfield
IL
226
0
4
1
4
4
2
52
Billy
Knebel
Pocahontas
IL
226
0
4
0
4
4
3
T6
Tommy
Sheppard
New Berlin
IL
182
44
4
0
2
3
4
517
Rick
Hamilton
Decatur
IL
142
84
4
0
0
1
5
28S
Joe
Strawkas
Buffalo
IL
140
86
3
0
1
3
6
27X
Kyle
Helmick
Smithton
IL
132
94
3
0
0
2
7
18
Jarrett
Stryker
Millstadt
IL
130
96
3
0
0
2
8
71
Jeff
Graham
Stonington
IL
124
102
3
0
0
1
9
87C
Alan
Crowder
Elwin
IL
118
108
3
0
0
1
10
10
Curt
Rhodes
Taylorville
IL
106
120
2
0
1
2
Street Stocks
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
Races
Wins
Top 5
Top 10
1
B26
Bobby
Beiler
Blue Mound
IL
296
0
5
3
5
5
2
X7
Guy
Taylor
Springfield
IL
246
50
5
0
1
4
3
22X
Darrell
Dick
Monticello
IL
240
56
5
0
3
4
4
21
Jaret
Duff
Maroa
IL
232
64
5
0
2
4
5
67
Rudy
Zaragoza
Jacksonville
IL
232
64
5
0
1
5
6
16
Nick
Macklin
Argenta
IL
228
68
4
1
4
4
7
T5
Terry
Reed
Cerro Gordo
IL
222
74
4
1
4
4
8
08
Brian
Dasenbrock
Decatur
IL
206
90
5
0
0
2
9
2Z
Andy
Zahnd
White Heath
IL
198
98
4
0
3
3
10
80
Brian
Dasenbrock
Decatur
IL
176
120
4
0
0
2
Hornets
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
Races
Wins
Top 5
Top 10
1
32B
Brady
Reed
Decatur
IL
266
0
5
2
4
4
2
357
Billy
Mason
Brownstown
IL
260
6
5
0
4
4
3
44
Bill
Basso
Athens
IL
256
10
5
0
3
5
4
20
Casey
Eskew
Springfield
IL
226
40
5
0
0
4
5
64CK
Cook
Crawford
Lincoln
IL
224
42
5
0
0
4
6
E77
Erik
Vanapeldoorn
Clinton
IL
212
54
4
2
3
3
7
3H
Allan
Harris
Chatham
IL
184
82
5
0
0
2
8
35
Alex
Higgs
Moweaqua
IL
178
88
4
0
0
3
9
39M
Marty
Sullivan
Decatur
IL
172
94
4
0
0
2
10
28
Jimmy
Dutlinger
Hanna City
IL
166
100
3
0
3
3
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
