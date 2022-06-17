MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through June 17
Pro late models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 392; -
2. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 368; -24
3. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 330; -62
4. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 324; -68
5. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 318; -74
6. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 282; -110
7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 276; -116
8. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton, IL; 274; -118
9. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 246; -146
10. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 206; -186
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 362; -
2. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 332; -30
3. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 326; -36
4. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 294; -68
5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 290; -72
6. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 272; -90
7. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 268; -94
8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 258; -104
9. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 226; -136
10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 224; -138
Pro mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 348 -
2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 314; -34
3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 312; -36
4. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 300; -48
5. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 282; -66
6. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 250; -98
7. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 246; -102
8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 226; -122
9. 33 Josh Robb; Mount Zion, IL; 180; -168
10. 4 James Burgess; Riverton, IL; 160; -188
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 234; -
2. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 216; -18
3. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 212; -22
4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 204; -30
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 168; -66
6. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 148; -86
7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 142; -92
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 134; -100
9. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 118; -116
10. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 98; -136
Street stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 334; -
2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 332; -2
3. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 278; -56
4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 256; -78
5. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 248; -86
6. J98 Jordan Smith; Argenta, IL; 232; -102
7. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 226; -108
8. 20 Tanner Sullivan; Pontiac, IL; 224; -110
9. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 224; -110
10. 57 Kyle Suddarth; Macon, IL; 180; -154
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 386; -
2. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 352; -34
3. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 310; -76
4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 302; -84
5. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 288; -98
6. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 184; -202
7. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 116; -270
8. 21 Mike Eskew; Springfield, IL; 116; -270
9. 3H Allan Harris; Chatham, IL; 110; -276
10. 30J Nick Johnson; Bartonville, IL; 108; -278
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 304; -
2. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 298; -6
3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 286; -18
4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 168; -136
5. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 148; -156
6. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur, IL; 148; -156
7. 11 Alex Midkiff; Belleville, IL; 144; -160
8. 1 Tanner Tinsley; Bonne Terre, MO; 136; -168
9. 00 Cole Tinsley; Cole Terre, MO; 130; -174
10. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 128; -176
