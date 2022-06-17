 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through June 17

Check out the latest points standings from Macon Speedway.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through June 17

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 392; -

2. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 368; -24

3. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 330; -62

4. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 324; -68

5. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 318; -74

6. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 282; -110

7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 276; -116

8. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton, IL; 274; -118

9. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 246; -146

10. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 206; -186

Modifieds 

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 362; -

2. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 332; -30

3. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 326; -36

4. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 294; -68

5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 290; -72

6. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 272; -90

7. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 268; -94

8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 258; -104

9. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 226; -136

10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 224; -138

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 348 -

2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 314; -34

3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 312; -36

4. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 300; -48

5. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 282; -66

6. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 250; -98

7. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 246; -102

8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 226; -122

9. 33 Josh Robb; Mount Zion, IL; 180; -168

10. 4 James Burgess; Riverton, IL; 160; -188

Sportsman 

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 234; -

2. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 216; -18

3. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 212; -22

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 204; -30

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 168; -66

6. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 148; -86

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 142; -92

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 134; -100

9. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 118; -116

10. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 98; -136

Street stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 334; -

2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 332; -2

3. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 278; -56

4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 256; -78

5. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 248; -86

6. J98 Jordan Smith; Argenta, IL; 232; -102

7. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 226; -108

8. 20 Tanner Sullivan; Pontiac, IL; 224; -110

9. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 224; -110

10. 57 Kyle Suddarth; Macon, IL; 180; -154

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 386; -

2. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 352; -34

3. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 310; -76

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 302; -84

5. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 288; -98

6. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 184; -202

7. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 116; -270

8. 21 Mike Eskew; Springfield, IL; 116; -270

9. 3H Allan Harris; Chatham, IL; 110; -276

10. 30J Nick Johnson; Bartonville, IL; 108; -278

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 304; -

2. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 298; -6

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 286; -18

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 168; -136

5. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 148; -156

6. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur, IL; 148; -156

7. 11 Alex Midkiff; Belleville, IL; 144; -160

8. 1 Tanner Tinsley; Bonne Terre, MO; 136; -168

9. 00 Cole Tinsley; Cole Terre, MO; 130; -174

10. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 128; -176

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

