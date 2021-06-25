Macon Speedway standings through June 25

MACON SPEEDWAY
Current standings through June 25
1. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;386
2. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;354
3. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;314
4. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;280
5. 14J Braden Johnson;Taylorville IL;270
6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;240
7. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;238
8. 33B Storm Beiler;Decatur IL;182
9. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;158
10. 4 Jon Easley;Benton IL;128
1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;370
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;356
3. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;332
4. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;322
5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;308
6. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;250
7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;228
8. 4M Clint Martin;Ramsey IL;210
9. 24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;200
10. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;198
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;374
2. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;374
3. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;372
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;358
5. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;336
6. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;336
7. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;336
8. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;294
9. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;282
10. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;252
1. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;334
2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;328
3. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;324
4. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;248
5. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;228
6. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;204
7. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;176
8. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;172
9. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;168
10. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;154
1. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;406
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;402
3. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;360
4. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;358
5. 67R Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;356
6. 22 Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;352
7. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;318
8. 53R Jeff Reed Jr.;Blue Mound IL;268
9. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;264
10. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;236
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;408
2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;382
3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;332
4. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;292
5. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;254
6. 187 Korey Bailey;Stonington IL;242
7. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;214
8. 64CK Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;170
9. V91 Tyler Vonbehren;Weldon IL;168
10. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;160
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
