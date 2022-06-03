 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Macon Speedway standings through June 3

  • 0

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through June 3

Pro Late Models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 284; -

2. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 254; -30

3. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 246; -38

4. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 236; -48

5. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton, IL; 230; -54

6. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 226; -58

7. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 216; -68

8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 200; -84

9. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 134; -150

10. 5B Brandon Sweitzer; Lincoln, IL; 120; -164

People are also reading…

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 250; -

2. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 232; -18

3. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 220; -30

4. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 212; -38

5. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 210; -40

6. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 206; -44

7. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 198; -52

8. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 190; -60

9. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 176; -74

10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 160; -90

Pro Mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 230; -

2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 212; -18

3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 200; -30

4. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 192; -38

5. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 190; -40

6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 190; -40

7. 33 Josh Robb; Mount Zion, IL; 180; -50

8. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 154; -76

9. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 124; -106

10. 121 Deece Schwartz; Ashmore, IL; 112; -118

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 178; -

2. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 166; -12

3. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 160; -18

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 150; -28

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 108; -70

6. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 106; -72

7. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 106; -72

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 94; -84

9. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 60; -118

10. 20R Tyler Roth; Fairbury, IL; 56; -122

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 226; -

2. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 218; -8

3. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 200; -26

4. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 194; -32

5. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 174; -52

6. 20 Tanner Sullivan; Pontiac, IL; 174; -52

7. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 162; -64

8. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 148; -78

9. 57 Kyle Suddarth; Macon, IL; 140; -86

10. 42 Jesse Simmons; Danville, IL; 138; -88

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 280; -

2. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 252; -28

3. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 212; -68

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 212; -68

5. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 174; -106

6. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 146; -134

7. 3H Allan Harris; Chatham, IL; 110; -170

8. 30J Nick Johnson; Bartonville, IL; 108; -172

9. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 102; -178

10. 44 Bill Basso; Athens, IL; 96; -184

Micros 

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 158; -

2. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 142; -16

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 138; -20

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 116; -42

5. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur, IL; 94; -64

6. 1 Tanner Tinsley, Bonne Terre, MO, 84, -74

7. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville, IL, 84, -74

8. 14 Nolan Bartley, Hammond, IL, 74, -84

9. 7F Ryan Frantz, Lovington, IL, 72, -86

10. 40 Devin Feger, East Peoria, IL, 70, -88

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News