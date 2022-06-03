MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through June 3
Pro Late Models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 284; -
2. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 254; -30
3. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 246; -38
4. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 236; -48
5. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton, IL; 230; -54
6. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 226; -58
7. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 216; -68
8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 200; -84
9. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 134; -150
10. 5B Brandon Sweitzer; Lincoln, IL; 120; -164
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 250; -
2. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 232; -18
3. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 220; -30
4. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 212; -38
5. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 210; -40
6. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 206; -44
7. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 198; -52
8. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 190; -60
9. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 176; -74
10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 160; -90
Pro Mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 230; -
2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 212; -18
3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 200; -30
4. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 192; -38
5. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 190; -40
6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 190; -40
7. 33 Josh Robb; Mount Zion, IL; 180; -50
8. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 154; -76
9. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 124; -106
10. 121 Deece Schwartz; Ashmore, IL; 112; -118
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 178; -
2. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 166; -12
3. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 160; -18
4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 150; -28
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 108; -70
6. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 106; -72
7. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 106; -72
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 94; -84
9. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 60; -118
10. 20R Tyler Roth; Fairbury, IL; 56; -122
Street Stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 226; -
2. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 218; -8
3. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 200; -26
4. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 194; -32
5. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 174; -52
6. 20 Tanner Sullivan; Pontiac, IL; 174; -52
7. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 162; -64
8. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 148; -78
9. 57 Kyle Suddarth; Macon, IL; 140; -86
10. 42 Jesse Simmons; Danville, IL; 138; -88
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 280; -
2. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 252; -28
3. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 212; -68
4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 212; -68
5. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 174; -106
6. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 146; -134
7. 3H Allan Harris; Chatham, IL; 110; -170
8. 30J Nick Johnson; Bartonville, IL; 108; -172
9. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 102; -178
10. 44 Bill Basso; Athens, IL; 96; -184
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 158; -
2. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 142; -16
3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 138; -20
4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 116; -42
5. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur, IL; 94; -64
6. 1 Tanner Tinsley, Bonne Terre, MO, 84, -74
7. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville, IL, 84, -74
8. 14 Nolan Bartley, Hammond, IL, 74, -84
9. 7F Ryan Frantz, Lovington, IL, 72, -86
10. 40 Devin Feger, East Peoria, IL, 70, -88