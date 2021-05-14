Macon Speedway standings through May 14

MACON SPEEDWAY
CURRENT STANDINGS THROUGH MAY 14
Pro Late Models
Name;City;Points
1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;120
2. 38J Jake Little;SpringfieldIL;114
3. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;108
4. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;104
5. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;58
6. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;54
7. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;54
8. 27 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;52
9. 7Z Michael Maestas;Lincoln IL;50
10. 7 Steven Reinacher;Pocahontas IL;48
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;118
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;118
3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;104
4. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;100
5. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;96
6. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;94
7. 12L Bryan Leach;Harvel IL;92
8. 4 Travis Martin;Ramsey IL;78
9. 4M Clint Martin;Ramsey IL;76
10. 111 Larry Bunning;Decatur IL;74
Pro Mods
Name;City;Points
1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;116
2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;112
3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;112
4. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;108
5. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;100
6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;100
7. 33 Josh Robb;Mt.Zion IL;88
8. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;82
9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;80
10. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;80
Sportsman
Name;City;Points
1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;120
2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;114
3. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;110
4. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;106
5. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;102
6. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;90
7. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;60
8. 69 George Ewing;Decatur IL;52
9. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;52
10. 61 Stefan Bedinger;Taylorville IL;48
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;110
2. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;110
3. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;106
4. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;104
5. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;102
6. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;88
7. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;86
8. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;86
9. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;82
10. 23Z Shawn Ziemer;Boody IL;78
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;116
2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;110
3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;110
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;96
5. X Jessica Lowe;Springfield IL;90
6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;62
7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;60
8. 13 Kyle Keller;Oakley IL;60
9. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;58
10. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;50
Micros
Name;City;Points
1. 37 Aiden Purdue;Clinton IL;60
2. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;58
3. 11 Alex Midkiff;Belleville IL;56
4. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;54
5. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;52
6. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;50
7. 18 Michael Brummitt;Mount Zion IL;48
8. 101 Toby Midkiff;Belleville IL;46
9. 27 Devin Feger;East Peoria IL;44
10. 2 Cody Swisher;Atwood IL;42