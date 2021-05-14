 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through May 14
Macon Speedway standings through May 14

Check out the latest points standings from Macon Speedway.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

CURRENT STANDINGS THROUGH MAY 14

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;120

2. 38J Jake Little;SpringfieldIL;114

3. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;108

4. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;104

5. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;58

6. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;54

7. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;54

8. 27 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;52

9. 7Z Michael Maestas;Lincoln IL;50

10. 7 Steven Reinacher;Pocahontas IL;48

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;118

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;118

3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;104

4. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;100

5. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;96

6. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;94

7. 12L Bryan Leach;Harvel IL;92

8. 4 Travis Martin;Ramsey IL;78

9. 4M Clint Martin;Ramsey IL;76

10. 111 Larry Bunning;Decatur IL;74

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;116

2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;112

3. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;112

4. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;108

5. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;100

6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;100

7. 33 Josh Robb;Mt.Zion IL;88

8. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;82

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;80

10. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;80

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;120

2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;114

3. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;110

4. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;106

5. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;102

6. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;90

7. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;60

8. 69 George Ewing;Decatur IL;52

9. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;52

10. 61 Stefan Bedinger;Taylorville IL;48

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;110

2. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;110

3. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;106

4. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;104

5. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;102

6. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;88

7. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;86

8. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;86

9. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;82

10. 23Z Shawn Ziemer;Boody IL;78

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;116

2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;110

3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;110

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;96

5. X Jessica Lowe;Springfield IL;90

6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;62

7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;60

8. 13 Kyle Keller;Oakley IL;60

9. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;58

10. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;50

Micros

Name;City;Points

1. 37 Aiden Purdue;Clinton IL;60

2. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;58

3. 11 Alex Midkiff;Belleville IL;56

4. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;54

5. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;52

6. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;50

7. 18 Michael Brummitt;Mount Zion IL;48

8. 101 Toby Midkiff;Belleville IL;46

9. 27 Devin Feger;East Peoria IL;44

10. 2 Cody Swisher;Atwood IL;42

