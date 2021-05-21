 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through May 21
Macon Speedway standings through May 21

Macon Speedway meta

Check out the latest points standings from Macon Speedway.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through May 21

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;180

2. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;164

3. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;158

4. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;114

5. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;112

6. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;96

7. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;94

8. 11 Ryan Miller;Lincoln IL;92

9. M14 David Marlow;Heyworth IL;88

10. 27 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;52

Modified

Name;City;Points

1. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;176

2. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;170

3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;154

4. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;148

5. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;146

6. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;144

7. 4G John Goveia;Riverton IL;110

8. 11 Zach Rhodes;Taylorville IL;98

9. 12L Bryan Leach;Harvel IL;92

10. 11 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;88

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;172

2. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;168

3. 36 Nick Justice;Decatur IL;158

4. 21.5 Jake Montgomery;East Peoria IL;152

5. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;150

6. 14N Nathan Lynch;Hillsboro IL;148

7. 24 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;136

8. 3X Justin Reynolds;Hillsboro IL;126

9. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;124

10. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;114

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;176

2. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;166

3. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;164

4. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;156

5. 42 Brandon Dick;Decatur IL;132

6. 11 Roy Magee;Springfield IL;104

7. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch;Springfield IL;102

8. 69 George Ewing;Decatur IL;100

9. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;86

10. 32 Tommy Duncan;Metamora IL;60

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. 11 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;162

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;160

3. 01 Jeremy Nichols;Lovington IL;158

4. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;154

5. 29 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;144

6. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;132

7. Z24 Zach Taylor;Springfield IL;126

8. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;118

9. 23Z Shawn Ziemer;Boody IL;116

10. 53R Jeff Reed Jr.;Blue Mound IL;114

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;176

2. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;168

3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;154

4. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;102

5. J13 Justin Coffey;Stonington IL;102

6. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;96

7. X Jessica Lowe;Springfield IL;90

8. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;62

9. 13 Kyle Keller;Oakley IL;60

10. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;58

