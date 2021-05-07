 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through May 7
Macon Speedway standings through May 7

Macon Speedway standings

Check out the latest standings at Macon Speedway 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through May 7

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 6P Jose Parga;New Berlin IL;120

2. 38J Jake Little;Springfield IL;114

3. 27 Colby Sheppard;Williamsville IL;108

4. 64 Donny Koehler;Macon IL;104

5. 25 Dakota Ewing;Warrensburg IL;58

6. 32M Cody Maguire;Carlinville IL;54

7. 14 Derek Smith;Decatur IL;54

8. 27 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;52

9. 7Z Michael Maestas;Lincoln IL;50

10. 7 Steven Reinacher;Pocahontas IL;48

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;118

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;118

3. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;104

4. 87C Alan Crowder;Elwin IL;100

5. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;96

6. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;94

7. 12L Bryan Leach;Harvel IL;92

8. 4 Travis Martin;Ramsey IL;78

9. 4M Clint Martin;Ramsey IL;76

10. 111 Larry Bunning;Decatur IL;74

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;116

2. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;110

3. 324 Shelby Beiler;Macon IL;110

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;96

5. X Jessica Lowe;Springfield IL;90

6. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;62

7. 26A Michael McKay;Springfield IL;60

8. 13 Kyle Keller;Oakley IL;60

9. 9B Brandon Miller;Broadwell IL;58

10. 9Z Zac Miller;Lincoln IL;50

