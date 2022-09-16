 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through Sept. 16

Jason Feger talks about winning the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current standings through Sept. 16

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 880; -

2. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 854; -26

3. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 848; -32

4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 766; -114

5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -226

6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -258

7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 556; -324

8. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 524; -356

9. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -360

10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 518; -362

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 944; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 916; -28

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 852; -92

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 834; -110

5. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 612; -332

6. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 568; -376

7. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 556; -388

8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 550; -394

9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 516; -428

10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 492; -452

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 992; -

2. 8UP Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 884; -108

3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 870; -122

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 850; -142

5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 752; -240

6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 748; -244

7. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 612; -380

8. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -448

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 496; -496

10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 434; -558

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98

6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 896; -

2. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 676; -220

3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -234

4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 654; -242

5. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 646; -250

6. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 600; -296

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 592; -304

8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 540; -356

9. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 498; -398

10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 482; -414

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 890; -

2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 858; -32

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 588; -302

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -402

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -456

6. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 386; -504

7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 378; -512

8. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -604

9. 20 Casey Eskew; Springfield, IL; 234; -656

10. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -660

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 776; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 762; -14

3. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 576; -200

4. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 568; -208

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 476; -300

6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 444; -332

7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 404; -372

8. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 356; -420

9. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 342; -434

10. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 334; -442

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

