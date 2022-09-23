MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through Sept. 23
Pro late models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 922; -
2. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 904; -18
3. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 896; -26
4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 812; -110
5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -268
6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -300
7. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 584; -338
8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 582; -340
9. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 552; -370
10. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -402
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 1004; -
2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 968; -36
3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 906; -98
4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 892; -112
5. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 660; -344
6. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 600; -404
7. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 596; -408
8. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 568; -436
9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 516; -488
10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 492; -512
Pro mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 1050; -
2. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 940; -110
3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 930; -120
4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 900; -150
5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 806; -244
6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 794; -256
7. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 664; -386
8. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -506
9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 496; -554
10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 478; -572
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 474; -
2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 424; -50
3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 410; -64
4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 396; -78
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 368; -106
6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 350; -124
7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 320; -154
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 312; -162
9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 250; -224
10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 230; -244
Street Stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 896; -
2. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 728; -168
3. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 708; -188
4. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -234
5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 660; -236
6. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 646; -250
7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 634; -262
8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 586; -310
9. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 530; -366
10. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 498; -398
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 950; -
2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 914; -36
3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 588; -362
4. 15T Taryn Page; Harristown, IL; 488; -462
5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -516
6. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 430; -520
7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 426; -524
8. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -664
9. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 284; -666
10. 20 Casey Eskew; Springfield, IL; 234; -716
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 832; -
2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 822; -10
3. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 630; -202
4. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 620; -212
5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 518; -314
6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 494; -338
7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 436; -396
8. 40 Devin Feger; Peoria, IL; 400; -432
9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 382; -450
10. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 356; -476
Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years
2022 — Jason Feger
2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2020 — Brandon Sheppard
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!