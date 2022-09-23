 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through Sept. 23

CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Jason Feger talks about winning the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway.

 

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through Sept. 23

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 922; -

2. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 904; -18

3. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 896; -26

4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 812; -110

5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -268

6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -300

7. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 584; -338

8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 582; -340

9. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 552; -370

10. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -402

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 1004; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 968; -36

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 906; -98

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 892; -112

5. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 660; -344

6. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 600; -404

7. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 596; -408

8. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 568; -436

9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 516; -488

10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 492; -512

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 1050; -

2. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 940; -110

3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 930; -120

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 900; -150

5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 806; -244

6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 794; -256

7. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 664; -386

8. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -506

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 496; -554

10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 478; -572

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 474; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 424; -50

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 410; -64

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 396; -78

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 368; -106

6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 350; -124

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 320; -154

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 312; -162

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 250; -224

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 230; -244

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 896; -

2. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 728; -168

3. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 708; -188

4. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -234

5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 660; -236

6. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 646; -250

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 634; -262

8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 586; -310

9. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 530; -366

10. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 498; -398

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 950; -

2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 914; -36

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 588; -362

4. 15T Taryn Page; Harristown, IL; 488; -462

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -516

6. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 430; -520

7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 426; -524

8. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -664

9. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 284; -666

10. 20 Casey Eskew; Springfield, IL; 234; -716

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 832; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 822; -10

3. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 630; -202

4. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 620; -212

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 518; -314

6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 494; -338

7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 436; -396

8. 40 Devin Feger; Peoria, IL; 400; -432

9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 382; -450

10. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 356; -476

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

