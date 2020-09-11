 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Speedway standings through September 11
0 comments

Macon Speedway standings through September 11

{{featured_button_text}}
HR 100 40 08.13.20.JPG

Macon Speedway returns to action Saturday with seven divisions racing. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through September 11

Pro Late Models

Name, City, Points

1. 38J Jake Little, Springfield , 450

2. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro , 418

3. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin , 402

4. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg , 342

5. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville , 306

6. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville , 274

7. 10 Blake Damery, Blue Mound , 272

8. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville , 216

9. 33H Roben Huffman, Midland City , 162

10. 21 Jarod Shasteen, Macon , 158

Modifieds

Name,City,Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas , 486

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin , 446

3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield , 384

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield , 334

5. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville , 312

6. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin , 268

7. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington , 266

8. 35 Clark Robertson, Shelbyville , 252

9. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton , 250

10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland , 248

Pro Mods

Name,City,Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas , 508

2. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton , 498

3. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur , 486

4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta , 456

5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany , 418

6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville , 390

7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro , 390

8. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo , 328

9. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur , 326

10. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton , 292

Sportsman

Name,City,Points

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch, Springfield , 300

2. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville , 276

3. 07 Phil Moreland, Assumption , 256

4. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield , 238

5. 4 Matt Reed, Decatur , 232

6. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville , 226

7. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo , 158

8. 2S Ethan Schnapp, Springfield , 152

9. 21R Dustin Reed, Decatur , 148

10. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield , 140

Street Stocks

Name,City,Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound , 522

2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa , 460

3. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur , 412

4. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo , 388

5. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello , 372

6. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield , 372

7. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta , 368

8. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur , 364

9. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis , 348

10. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville , 344

Hornets

Name,City,Points

1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur , 546

2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens , 500

3. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln , 462

4. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown , 454

5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham , 412

6. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur , 404

7. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur , 392

8. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield , 320

9. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield , 308

10. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton , 268

Micros

Name,City,Points

1. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur , 304

2. 8B John Barnard, Sherman , 300

3. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg , 282

4. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville , 250

5. 17 Molly Day, Allerton , 206

6. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190

7. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson , 170

8. 83 Jeff Beasley, Urbana , 160

9. 84 Paul Day, Atwood , 158

10. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield , 154

PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News