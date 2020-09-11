MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through September 11
Pro Late Models
Name, City, Points
1. 38J Jake Little, Springfield , 450
2. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro , 418
3. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin , 402
4. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg , 342
5. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville , 306
6. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville , 274
7. 10 Blake Damery, Blue Mound , 272
8. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville , 216
9. 33H Roben Huffman, Midland City , 162
10. 21 Jarod Shasteen, Macon , 158
Modifieds
Name,City,Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas , 486
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin , 446
3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield , 384
4. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield , 334
5. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville , 312
6. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin , 268
7. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington , 266
8. 35 Clark Robertson, Shelbyville , 252
9. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton , 250
10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland , 248
Pro Mods
Name,City,Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas , 508
2. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton , 498
3. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur , 486
4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta , 456
5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany , 418
6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville , 390
7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro , 390
8. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo , 328
9. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur , 326
10. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton , 292
Sportsman
Name,City,Points
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch, Springfield , 300
2. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville , 276
3. 07 Phil Moreland, Assumption , 256
4. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield , 238
5. 4 Matt Reed, Decatur , 232
6. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville , 226
7. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo , 158
8. 2S Ethan Schnapp, Springfield , 152
9. 21R Dustin Reed, Decatur , 148
10. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield , 140
Street Stocks
Name,City,Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound , 522
2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa , 460
3. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur , 412
4. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo , 388
5. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello , 372
6. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield , 372
7. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta , 368
8. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur , 364
9. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis , 348
10. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville , 344
Hornets
Name,City,Points
1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur , 546
2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens , 500
3. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln , 462
4. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown , 454
5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham , 412
6. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur , 404
7. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur , 392
8. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield , 320
9. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield , 308
10. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton , 268
Micros
Name,City,Points
1. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur , 304
2. 8B John Barnard, Sherman , 300
3. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg , 282
4. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville , 250
5. 17 Molly Day, Allerton , 206
6. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190
7. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson , 170
8. 83 Jeff Beasley, Urbana , 160
9. 84 Paul Day, Atwood , 158
10. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield , 154
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
HR 100 1 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 2 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 3 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 4 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 5 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 6 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 7 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 8 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 9 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 10 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 11 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 12 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 13 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 14 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 15 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 16 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 17 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 18 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 19 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 20 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 21 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 22 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 23 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 24 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 25 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 26 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 27 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 28 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 29 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 30 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 31 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 32 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 33 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 34 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 35 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 36 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 37 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 38 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 39 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 40 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 41 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 42 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 43 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 44 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 45 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 46 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 47 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 48 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 49 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 50 08.13.20.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!