Macon Speedway standings through September 25
MACON SPEEDWAY

Macon Speedway standings through September 25

Billy Knebel

Driver Billy Knebel leads in points in the modified and pro mod divisions as Macon Speedway has its season finale on Saturday. 

 David Stukins for Macon Speedway

Points standings through Sept. 25

Modifieds

Name, City, Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 570

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin IL, 566

3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 438

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield IL, 390

5. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville IL, 390

6. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin IL, 374

7. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland IL, 352

8. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington IL, 338

9. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 328

10. 11D Brian Diveley, Springfield IL, 302

Micros

Name, City, Points

1. 8B John Barnard, Sherman IL, 350

2. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur IL, 346

3. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville IL, 286

4. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg IL, 282

5. 17 Molly Day, Allerton IL, 262

6. 44 Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville IL, 210

7. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson IL, 208

8. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield IL, 200

9. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190

10. 83 Jeff Beasley, Urbana IL, 188

Street Stocks

Name, City, Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound IL, 578

2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa IL, 542

3. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo IL, 504

4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 488

5. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 486

6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 448

7. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis IL, 424

8. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello IL, 410

9. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta IL, 378

10. 13 Ryan Blankenship, Harristown IL, 352

Pro Mods

Name, City, Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 628

2. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur IL, 572

3. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 564

4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta IL, 540

5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany IL, 512

6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville IL, 498

7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro IL, 480

8. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur IL, 390

9. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton IL, 384

10. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo IL, 364

Pro Late Model

Name, City, Points

1. 38J Jake Little, Springfield IL, 570

2. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro IL, 512

3. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville IL, 412

4. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin IL, 402

5. 10 Blake Damery, Blue Mound IL, 378

6. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg IL, 342

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville IL, 274

8. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville IL, 254

9. 21 Jarod Shasteen, Macon IL, 240

10. 33B Storm Beiler, Decatur IL, 210

Hornets

Name, City, Points

1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur IL, 654

2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens IL, 574

3. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown IL, 558

4. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln IL, 546

5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham IL, 504

6. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield IL, 426

7. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur IL, 424

8. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur IL, 414

9. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield IL, 308

10. 31 Jacob Shanks, Decatur IL, 286

PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

