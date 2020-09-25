Macon Speedway standings through September 25

MACON SPEEDWAY
Points standings through Sept. 25
Modifieds
Name, City, Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 570
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin IL, 566
3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 438
4. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield IL, 390
5. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville IL, 390
6. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin IL, 374
7. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland IL, 352
8. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington IL, 338
9. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 328
10. 11D Brian Diveley, Springfield IL, 302
Micros
Name, City, Points
1. 8B John Barnard, Sherman IL, 350
2. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur IL, 346
3. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville IL, 286
4. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg IL, 282
5. 17 Molly Day, Allerton IL, 262
6. 44 Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville IL, 210
7. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson IL, 208
8. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield IL, 200
9. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190
10. 83 Jeff Beasley, Urbana IL, 188
Street Stocks
Name, City, Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound IL, 578
2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa IL, 542
3. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo IL, 504
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 488
5. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 486
6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 448
7. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis IL, 424
8. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello IL, 410
9. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta IL, 378
10. 13 Ryan Blankenship, Harristown IL, 352
Pro Mods
Name, City, Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 628
2. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur IL, 572
3. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 564
4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta IL, 540
5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany IL, 512
6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville IL, 498
7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro IL, 480
8. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur IL, 390
9. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton IL, 384
10. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo IL, 364
Pro Late Model
Name, City, Points
1. 38J Jake Little, Springfield IL, 570
2. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro IL, 512
3. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville IL, 412
4. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin IL, 402
5. 10 Blake Damery, Blue Mound IL, 378
6. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg IL, 342
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville IL, 274
8. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville IL, 254
9. 21 Jarod Shasteen, Macon IL, 240
10. 33B Storm Beiler, Decatur IL, 210
Hornets
Name, City, Points
1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur IL, 654
2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens IL, 574
3. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown IL, 558
4. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln IL, 546
5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham IL, 504
6. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield IL, 426
7. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur IL, 424
8. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur IL, 414
9. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield IL, 308
10. 31 Jacob Shanks, Decatur IL, 286
PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway
