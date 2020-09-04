 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through September 4
Macon Speedway standings through September 4

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through September 4

Pro Late Models

Name, City, Points

1. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur IL, 248

2. 8B John Barnard, Sherman IL, 240

3. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg IL, 238

4. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville IL, 208

5. 17 Molly Day, Allerton IL, 206

6. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190

7. 84 Paul Day, Atwood IL, 158

8. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield IL, 154

9. 44 Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville IL, 152

10. 5B Chad Baldwin, Lincoln IL, 152

Modifieds

Name, City, Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 442

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin IL, 386

3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 336

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield IL, 334

5. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville IL, 254

6. 11D Brian Diveley, Springfield IL, 244

7. 35 Clark Robertson, Shelbyville IL, 242

8. 28S Joe Strawkas, Buffalo IL, 236

9. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington IL, 234

10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland IL, 224

Pro Mods

Name, City, Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 450

2. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 438

3. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur IL, 432

4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta IL, 420

5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany IL, 384

6. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro IL, 342

7. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville IL, 334

8. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo IL, 298

9. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur IL, 276

10. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton IL, 250

Sportsman

Name, City, Points

1. 25 Dennis Vander Meersch, Springfield IL, 240

2. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville IL, 226

3. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville IL, 222

4. 07 Phil Moreland, Assumption IL, 204

5. 4 Matt Reed, Decatur IL, 184

6. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield IL, 180

7. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield IL, 140

8. 44 Bill Berghaus, Chapin IL, 130

9. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo IL, 112

10. 21R Dustin Reed, Decatur IL, 98

Street Stocks

Name, City, Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound IL, 464

2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa IL, 420

3. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 376

4. 16 Nick Macklin, Argenta IL, 368

5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville IL, 344

6. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo IL, 332

7. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 330

8. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello IL, 322

9. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 320

10. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis IL, 304

Hornets

Name, City, Points

1. 32B Brady Reed, Decatur IL, 502

2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens IL, 448

3. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown IL, 444

4. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln IL, 408

5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham IL, 374

6. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur IL, 362

7. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur IL, 344

8. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield IL, 308

9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton IL, 268

10. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield IL, 262

Micros

Name, City, Points

1. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur IL, 248

2. 8B John Barnard, Sherman IL, 240

3. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg IL, 238

4. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville IL, 208

5. 17 Molly Day, Allerton IL, 206

6. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190

7. 84 Paul Day, Atwood IL, 158

8. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield IL, 154

9. 44 Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville IL, 152

10. 5B Chad Baldwin, Lincoln IL, 152

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage

Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.

