agate

Macon Speedway standings through September 9

  • 0
Macon Speedway meta
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through September 9

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 824; -

2. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 796; -28

3. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 794; -30

4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 708; -116

5. 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta, IL 654 -170

6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -202

7. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 524; -300

8. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -304

9. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 506; -318

10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 464; -360

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 846; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 808; -38

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 754; -92

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 726; -120

5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 576; -270

6. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 568; -278

7. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 516; -330

8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 512; -334

9. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 508; -338

10. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 484; -362

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 932; -

2. 8UP Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 826; -106

3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 824; -108

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 794; -138

5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 710; -222

6. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 698; -234

7. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 562; -370

8. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -388

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 448; -484

10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 390; -542

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98

6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 836; -

2. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -174

3. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 646; -190

4. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 628; -208

5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 610; -226

6. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 600; -236

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 582; -254

8. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 498; -338

9. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 494; -342

10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 432; -404

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 834; -

2. 34 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 804; -30

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 528; -306

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -346

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -400

6. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 340; -494

7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 340; -494

8. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -548

9. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -604

10. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 224; -610

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 754; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 726; -28

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 536; -218

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 518; -236

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 476; -278

6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 404; -350

7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 376; -378

8. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 314; -440

9. 44S Jacob Stewart; Jacksonville, IL; 308; -446

10. 14 Nolan Bartley; Hammond, IL; 308; -446

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

