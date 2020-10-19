 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway to host Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series next spring
Macon Speedway to host Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series next spring

Shannon Babb Bobby Pierce

Ryan Unzicker (24) battles with Shannon Babb and Bobby Pierce at Macon in 2018 event in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MACON — The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Macon Speedway during the 2021 season the series announced. 

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series made its first appearance at Macon Speedway in 2014 and ran each year through 2018. Unfortunately, the 2018 event was the last one at Macon Speedway — the 2019 event was rained out and the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2018 event saw a record crowd at the 1/5-mile dirt oval. 

The series includes 62 feature events at 32 different venues across 21 states, and it will make its stop at Macon on Saturday, April 24.

All 62 events will be live streamed in conjunction with MAVTV Motorsports Network. There will be 37 original events televised on MAVTV, three events televised on CBS Sports Network, one event televised on CBS, and 14 events televised on NBC Sports Network.

Next year’s schedule is highlighted by a generous number of increased purses throughout the season. The richest Crown Jewel events of the tour’s schedule includes: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($30,000 to win); Smoky Mountain Speedway’s Mountain Moonshine Classic ($20,000); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($50,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($40,000); Port Royal Speedway’s The Rumble by the River #3 ($30,000); Tyler County Speedway’s Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($40,000); Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100 ($20,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).

Macon Speedway's winner's purse is $15,000 for the 2021 race. 

