Macon Speedway to host Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series next spring

MACON — The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Macon Speedway during the 2021 season the series announced.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series made its first appearance at Macon Speedway in 2014 and ran each year through 2018. Unfortunately, the 2018 event was the last one at Macon Speedway — the 2019 event was rained out and the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2018 event saw a record crowd at the 1/5-mile dirt oval.

The series includes 62 feature events at 32 different venues across 21 states, and it will make its stop at Macon on Saturday, April 24.

All 62 events will be live streamed in conjunction with MAVTV Motorsports Network. There will be 37 original events televised on MAVTV, three events televised on CBS Sports Network, one event televised on CBS, and 14 events televised on NBC Sports Network.