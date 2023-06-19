MACON — Zach Daum from Pocahontas returned to Macon Speedway with his Built Ford Tough 410 MOWA Sprint Car and ambitions of taking the checkered flag, which he did with relative ease on Saturday night.

During his untimed and unofficial hot laps, Daum crossed with his best time of nearly half a second off the track record. The re-draw for the front rows ended up having Friday night winner at Jacksonville Steven Russell and Daum paired together in the first row.

The first half of the race belonged to Russell, but Daum started to close in and make his move late in the race On lap 16, Daum took over the lead from Russell and pulled away for the final remaining laps.

Daum is not a stranger to Macon Speedway Victory Lane, having plenty of success with the POWRi Midgets over the last many years.

Wes O’Dell and Dennis Vandermeersch put on a thrilling show in the Sportsman division. Paired in the front row, O’Dell blasted off like a rocket to get ahead of Vandermeersch. Within the first five laps, O’Dell caught up to the back of the 15-car field and started to slow from his eager pace.

As Vandermeersch closed the distance, O’Dell zigged and zagged through the cars to hold the lead and never let himself fall to second place. The two almost lapped the field of cars during the 15-lap race. O’Dell pushed through and scored his third feature win of 2023.

The Pro Modified feature race saw Guy Taylor win for the first time in 2023. Bothered by tough starts and unlikely finishes, Taylor held off four-time feature winner Dalton Ewing, who started sixth and charged his way up the field to pull close to the Taylor but ran out of laps.

Tristin Quinlan won in the Hornets for the first time since mid-April. The defending division champion faced tough competition in last week’s winner Billy Mason and former Hornet champion John Bright, Jr. but pulled ahead late to win.

Macon Speedway introduced a new division — the High School Racing Association. High schoolers aged 14-through-19 race in 4-door Sedans to get seat time and begin their racing careers. Two drivers made the trip to Macon Speedway for the inaugural event — Westervelt’s Garet Martz and Shelbyville’s Austin Adams. Adams was plagued by liquid leaking from his car, which allowed Martz to run with the win. The HSRA will return July 22 and August 12.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner