Macon Speedway's Lucas Oil Late Model Series race canceled

MACON -- This weekend’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway has been canceled. With a forecast for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend, series and track officials have made the difficult decision to cancel both events.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action on Friday, May 6th at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky. and Saturday, May 7th at Florence Speedway in Union, Ky.

For Macon Speedway, the next scheduled event is Saturday, May 7 with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League and Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. The pro late models, modifieds, and hornets will also race.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.