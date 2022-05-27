Macon Speedway's modified and pro late models to run Twin 50s on Memorial Day

Springfield's Guy Taylor is sitting on top of the modified class, leading by 28 points over Riverton's Tim Luttrell. Also in the top five spots in the standings are Clint Martin, Jacob Steinkoenig and Jarrett Stryker.
Taylor is also leading the pro mods class by four points over Austin Seets. Argenta's Kevin Crowder is third, just eight points behind Taylor. Zach Taylor and Mount Zion's Josh Robb are also in the top five.
Cerro Gordo's Terry Reed and Blue Mound's Bobby Beiler are neck-and-neck in the street stock division. Reed leads Beiler by two points. Maroa's Jaret Duff is third, 16 points behind. Rudy Zaragoza and Decatur's Brian Dasenbrock fill out the top five drivers.
Decatur drivers are dominating the hornets division as the top four drivers are all from the Soy City. Jeremy Reed leads the hornets by six points ahead of Tristin Quinlan. Brady Reed is third, followed by Taryn Page. Brownstown's Billy Mason is fifth.
In the micros, Aarik Andruskevitch is leading the group, followed by Warrensburg's Hayden Harvey. John Barnard, Lovington's Ryan Frantz and Craig Ronk are in the top five.
Times for Monday's races are one hour earlier than normal. Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m., hot laps are at 5 p.m. and racing will take the green at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free. Full event details at maconracing.com.
Photos: Check out the race cars that were on display at the Macon Speedway Car Show at Hickory Point Mall
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten