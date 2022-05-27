Macon Speedway's modified and pro late models to run Twin 50s on Memorial Day

MACON — After a rain cancellation last weekend, Macon Speedway is celebrating Monday's Memorial Day holiday with two Midwest Big Ten Series Twin 50s races for the modified and pro late models.

The two divisions will run 50-lap races with $1,000 to win and each starting car gets $125. Also in action are the pro mod, street stock, hornets and micro divisions.

Monday's race will have a big impact on the point standings at Macon. In the pro late models, Williamsville's Colby Sheppard holds an eight-point lead over Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing. Taylorville's Colby Eller, Clinton's Eric Doran and Decatur's Dalton Ewing round out the top five.

Springfield's Guy Taylor is sitting on top of the modified class, leading by 28 points over Riverton's Tim Luttrell. Also in the top five spots in the standings are Clint Martin, Jacob Steinkoenig and Jarrett Stryker.

Taylor is also leading the pro mods class by four points over Austin Seets. Argenta's Kevin Crowder is third, just eight points behind Taylor. Zach Taylor and Mount Zion's Josh Robb are also in the top five.

Cerro Gordo's Terry Reed and Blue Mound's Bobby Beiler are neck-and-neck in the street stock division. Reed leads Beiler by two points. Maroa's Jaret Duff is third, 16 points behind. Rudy Zaragoza and Decatur's Brian Dasenbrock fill out the top five drivers.

Decatur drivers are dominating the hornets division as the top four drivers are all from the Soy City. Jeremy Reed leads the hornets by six points ahead of Tristin Quinlan. Brady Reed is third, followed by Taryn Page. Brownstown's Billy Mason is fifth.

In the micros, Aarik Andruskevitch is leading the group, followed by Warrensburg's Hayden Harvey. John Barnard, Lovington's Ryan Frantz and Craig Ronk are in the top five.

Times for Monday's races are one hour earlier than normal. Pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 p.m., hot laps are at 5 p.m. and racing will take the green at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free. Full event details at maconracing.com.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.