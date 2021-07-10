Macon Speedway's Saturday events canceled due to rain

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage of the 2021 season
Bobby Pierce lived up to his nickname "The Smooth Operator" during his win at the 41st Herald & Review 100 on Thursday at Macon Speedway.
Watch now: Mount Zion's Jake Tipton leads Macon Speedway standings despite battling COVID after effects
Mount Zion driver Jake Tipton leads the micro sprint points race at Macon Speedway while battling COVID after effects.
Lovington's Jeremy Nichols scores win in street stocks special at Macon Speedway on Saturday.
Micro driver Molly Day outdueled the competition, including her boyfriend, to win at Macon Speedway on Monday
Taylorville driver Zach Rhodes found the winners' circle at Macon Speedway on Saturday thanks to his father's engine
During the winter offseason, Taylorville modified driver Zach Rhodes and his father, longtime Macon Speedway driver Curt Rhodes, worked on getting a new car ready for the spring kickoff to the season.
The way to some men's hearts is through their stomach, but for others, it's cold, hard cash.
Central Illinois dirt track drivers excited for a return to a longer season as Macon Speedway begins 76th season on Saturday
MACON — Over the past few racing seasons, Argenta pro modified driver Kevin Crowder has seen a change at Macon Speedway.
Asking Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent to pick his favorite event that the track runs each year is like asking a parent to choose a favorite child.