 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon Speedway's Saturday events canceled due to rain

{{featured_button_text}}

Macon Speedway in Thursday hosted the Herald & Review 100.
 
MACON -- Macon Speedway has canceled their racing events set for Saturday, July 10 due to rain.
 
Racing will continue next Saturday, July 17 with Church Night and the Faster Pastor race.
 
Additional information will be announced in the near future on a rescheduled date for the 1st Responder Night and the memorial to Chris Oberheim. 
 
On Thursday, the Speedway was in action for the 41st annual Herald & Review 100 as Bobby Pierce won his third H&R 100 title. 
 

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage of the 2021 season

Coverage from the 2021 season at Macon Speedway by sports reporter Matthew Flaten. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News