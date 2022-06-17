Macon Speedway's veteran drivers lead others Into Saturday's races

MACON — Plenty of veteran drivers are leading their respective points standings headed into the lastest night of racing at Macon Speedway, which will feature six divisions.

The youngest of the point leaders coming into Saturday’s races is in the pro late model division. Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing is atop the standings, claiming two of the seven feature wins. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, is second in points with two feature wins, while Colby Eller, Rockett Bennett and Ryan Miller complete the top five.

Springfield Guy Taylor is coming off championships in two classes last year and could be on his way to two more this year. Taylor leads the modifieds by 30 points over Alan Crowder and leads the pro mods by 34 points over Kevin Crowder. Taylor has claimed one win in the mods and three wins in the pro mods this season.

A longtime Central Illinois racer finds himself on top of the sportsman standings. Dennis Vandermeersch, from Springfield, a many-time feature winner at Macon Speedway, in addition to a number of other tracks and the Illinois State Fair Sportsman Nationals, has won two of the four features this year. Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, Scott Landers and last week’s winner Phil Moreland complete the top five.

Multi-time Midwest Big Ten Series street stock champion Terry Reed, from Cerro Gordo, enters Saturday’s races with a small two-point lead over Bobby Beiler. Reed and Beiler have won one feature event. Other winners include Zane Reitz (2), Tanner Sullivan (1) and Darrell Dick, who claimed last week’s Jayne Excavating Street Stock 30.

Hornet division veteran Jeremy Reed leads the points this season by 34 over Tristin Quinlan. Reed has taken three feature victories, including the big Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. Billy Mason, Taryn Page and Brady Reed are others in the top five.

Saturday’s intermission will have a special event for kids aged 3-10 who bring along their power wheels. The annual power wheel demo derby will have the kids split up into two groups, the 3-5 year-olds and the 6-10 year-olds. Each event will award the winner a trophy.

Pits will open on Saturday at 4 p.m. and stands open at 5 p.m. Hotlaps begin at 6 p.m. and racing gets the green flag at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15 and children 11 and under are free.

