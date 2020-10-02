Micro driver John Barnard III is a Macon Speedway track champion at 13

MACON — As Macon Speedway was crowning its track champions last Saturday, one driver was unaware of how close he was to a title.
Micro sprint driver John Barnard III was ahead by four points over driver Jacob Tipton in the points standings heading into the 15-lap feature race, but no one told 13-year-old driver.
"We normally don't tell him anything about points until after the fact," John's father John Barnard Jr. said. "He didn't know he could be a track champion until just before the feature when people started talking about it with him and he asked me what they were all talking about. We were trying keeping his mind clear for the race."
Barnard III, from Sherman, has had a strong season in his second year of micro racing with three top-five finishes and a feature win at Macon. Although he's young, he has nearly a decade of racing experience already.
"He started off practicing quarter midgets at four-and-a-half and started facing at five. He ran those all the way until he was 11 and then moved up to the micros," Barnard Jr. said. "He has shown a big improvement this year and I think it's both confidence and experience. He knows what the car feels like now and pretty much knows what to do to the car to make it run the way he wants."
Barnard went on to finish fifth in Saturday's race and Tipton was third. In Macon Speedway's points rules, improved position gives drivers two additional points and so the drivers ended up tied, both with 402 points. Tiebreaker goes to the driver with the most feature wins and Barnard's one feature win from earlier in the season made him the track champion.
"I'm really happy and and I've been working really hard to get to this point. I feel really confident going into next year and we kind of figured out the car and so hopefully we can add on more things to next year," Barnard III said.
Barnard Jr. is a racer himself but has turned his attention to his son's car.
"I started driving go-karts and then went to sportsman and crate late models, and I would do a modified once in awhile, but I have more fun with him now so I'm spending more time with that and put my own stuff to the side," he said.
Barnard III's growth as a driver this season has come both on an off the track. On the track, he got to spend time with some of the best micro sprint drivers in the nation.
Support Local Journalism
"I liked getting to put the car together with my Dad and getting to learn a lot about the car that I never knew before. I think I'm getting to be a better mechanic," Barnard III said. "Racing in the POWERi events at Macon and Jacksonville was fun and it is always a challenge. People come from all over the country to race in those events.
"Macon is probably one of my favorite tracks and you can really get going around that track. It is a really good little track."
Barnard III had a full schedule this summer and still plans to race at Marion and Jacksonville this season.
"We are usually busy every weekend and we try to have him sit in that driver's seat two or three times a weekend," John Jr. said. "John is always thinking about (moving up to) the next division, but I think we're going to stay in micros for a little while."
Barnard earned the nickname of "Little Man" from his time as a midget driver, but he is a mature driver for his age.
"I knew he was capable of this," Bernard Jr. said "He is still 13 and has a lot of learning to do, but I still have a lot more learning to do, too, because it's different from what I'm used to. He learns very fast and if he messes up, he's usually the first one to know and admits that he messed up. He doesn't point fingers air or make any excuses."
Racing returns to Springfield Mile
In typical racing seasons, the Illinois State Fair hosts races on the its final weekend in August. Those races were canceled this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have been rescheduled for October.
The ARCA Menards Series will race on Sunday, Oct. 4, while the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Springfield Mile.
“We really feel fortunate to have events this year at one of our Illinois miles. The month of October should be really fun with these historic races,” said Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent in a statement. Sargent will promote the events through Track Enterprises.
The Oct. 4 event will feature the ARCA Menards Series in the Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100 in addition to the DIRTcar sportsman division in their edition of the Fall Nationals. On Oct. 18, the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete in the Bettenhausen 100. Both events will be held in the early afternoon hours.
Grandstand ticket sales will be limited to 20% capacity in order to promote a safe atmosphere and allow for proper social distancing. In addition, face coverings will be required, temperatures will be checked upon arrival, and multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue. Tickets are available at trackenterprises.com or by calling (217) 764-3200.
PHOTOS: H&R 100 at Macon Speedway
HR 100 1 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 2 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 3 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 4 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 5 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 6 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 7 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 8 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 9 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 10 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 11 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 12 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 13 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 14 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 15 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 16 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 17 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 18 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 19 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 20 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 21 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 22 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 23 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 24 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 25 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 26 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 27 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 28 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 29 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 30 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 31 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 32 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 33 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 34 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 35 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 36 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 37 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 38 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 39 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 40 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 41 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 42 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 43 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 44 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 45 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 46 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 47 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 48 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 49 08.13.20.JPG
HR 100 50 08.13.20.JPG
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!