Micro driver John Barnard III is a Macon Speedway track champion at 13

Barnard went on to finish fifth in Saturday's race and Tipton was third. In Macon Speedway's points rules, improved position gives drivers two additional points and so the drivers ended up tied, both with 402 points. Tiebreaker goes to the driver with the most feature wins and Barnard's one feature win from earlier in the season made him the track champion.

"I'm really happy and and I've been working really hard to get to this point. I feel really confident going into next year and we kind of figured out the car and so hopefully we can add on more things to next year," Barnard III said.

Barnard Jr. is a racer himself but has turned his attention to his son's car.

"I started driving go-karts and then went to sportsman and crate late models, and I would do a modified once in awhile, but I have more fun with him now so I'm spending more time with that and put my own stuff to the side," he said.

Barnard III's growth as a driver this season has come both on an off the track. On the track, he got to spend time with some of the best micro sprint drivers in the nation.

