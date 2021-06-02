Micro driver Molly Day outdueled the competition, including her boyfriend, at Macon Speedway

MACON — At Macon Speedway, it's not unusual for race night to be a family affair. Families are often busy in the pits working together or in the stands cheering on a relative competing on the track. Seeing fathers and sons battle each other on the dirt track is not common.

Micro sprint car driver Molly Day, of Allerton, has a different spin on that family tradition. When she's on the track, she's racing against her boyfriend and fellow micro driver Devin Feger, of East Peoria. Day won the micro feature at Monday's Memorial Day event, with Feger finishing a close second.

"Overall, I feel like it was a pretty good race. I didn't make many mistakes, which was good," Day said. "I knew Devin was right behind me the whole time, so I knew I couldn't mess up. Especially when we got into lapped traffic, I knew that if I made one little mistake, he would be able to get past me."

Like all racers, Day is certain that Feger doesn't take his foot off the gas, even when competing against his significant other.

"He said he didn't hold back and that he gave it all he had," Day said. "I think that we do pretty good with it. We support each really well. He definitely gave me the biggest hug of the night, so that was good.

"I think Devin is really good on the starts. In his heat race, he went from seventh to second, and it felt like he did it in the first turn."

Day's night ended in victory, but it was a challenge getting there. She drew the high number in qualifying and started last in her heat race, but was able to move up to finish second. With Day's passing points in qualifying, she was sitting on the pole position when the green flag dropped for the feature.

"I was patient enough to get around them (in qualifying) when they made a mistake," Day said. "I was speechless and I was very happy to get my new car into victory lane."

This was victory No. 2 for Day, who picked up her first victory at Macon in 2018.

Macon saw more than 125 cars in the seven divisions for the Memorial Day event and the micros saw 23 cars compete. The class is a relatively new one and continues to expand in popularity. Next Saturday, the sprint cars will take center stage as non-wing sprints will race there for the first time in many years.

"I feel like it was a pretty big field and I feel like there are definitely more micro drivers," Day said. "Macon is a stock car track, and so I think people at first when they saw the micros, they thought, 'What are these?' Now I think that people can see what we can do and now people want to be involved in it."

In the 2020 season, Day finished sixth overall in the Macon points standings. Day was trying to dial in a new car last season and the shortened number of races hindered her in finding her groove. This year, in addition to Macon, she has raced at U.S. 24 Speedway in Logansport, Ind., the Southern Illinois Raceway in Marion.

"I love it and I am so glad we got to start on time this year. I feel like this year everything is back to normal," Day said. "I feel like that is kind of why I struggled last year because I wasn't able to get as many races. This is my second year with the new car and I wasn't really comfortable in it but now I'm feeling very comfortable."

Day will look to keep her momentum going at Marion this weekend as she prepares for the Highbanks Hustle series of races that run June 17-19. The Hustle has one of the largest paydays for micro drivers with a $12,000 purse.

"I feel like we had a lot of confidence going into this season and Monday's win has made it even better," Day said. "We have been picking up top fives and top three finishes and we finally got it done. I think we will have a lot more this season."

