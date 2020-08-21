Midget and Micro leagues arrive at Macon Speedway on Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — After a late start to the season and a rainout on August 1, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget and Micro Leagues are finally headed for Macon Speedway on Saturday.

This will be the tour's only stop at Macon in 2020, and will follow a stop at Lincoln Speedway on Friday and precede Sunday's races at Jacksonville Speedway as part of Illinois Speedweek.

In the Midgets, New Berlin's Jake Neuman is on top of the point standings. Neuman does not have a feature victory in POWRi competition this year but has six top-five finishes in 12 starts. Oklahoma’s Ace McCarthy is second in points, claiming two wins so far this season. Pocahontas' Zach Daum, who has already won at Macon this season, is third in points.

The Micros are led by Tulsa, Oklahoma, driver Harley Hollan, who has one win this year. He's followed by the veteran driver Joe B. Miller of Missouri, who has won three feature victories this summer.

The Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hornets will also be racing.