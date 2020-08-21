Midget and Micro leagues arrive at Macon Speedway on Saturday

MACON — After a late start to the season and a rainout on August 1, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget and Micro Leagues are finally headed for Macon Speedway on Saturday.
This will be the tour's only stop at Macon in 2020, and will follow a stop at Lincoln Speedway on Friday and precede Sunday's races at Jacksonville Speedway as part of Illinois Speedweek.
In the Midgets, New Berlin's Jake Neuman is on top of the point standings. Neuman does not have a feature victory in POWRi competition this year but has six top-five finishes in 12 starts. Oklahoma’s Ace McCarthy is second in points, claiming two wins so far this season. Pocahontas' Zach Daum, who has already won at Macon this season, is third in points.
The Micros are led by Tulsa, Oklahoma, driver Harley Hollan, who has one win this year. He's followed by the veteran driver Joe B. Miller of Missouri, who has won three feature victories this summer.
The Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hornets will also be racing.
Billy Knebel, from Pocahontas, leads the Modified standings and looks to add to his feature win total after winning two features in the same night earlier this season. Tommy Sheppard, from New Berlin, and Guy Taylor, from Springfield sit second and third in points.
Blue Mound's Bobby Beiler has opened up a large lead in the Street Stock points ahead of last season's points winner Terry Reed, from Cerro Gordo. Monticello's Darrell Dick, Maroa's Jaret Duff and Decatur's Brian Dasenbrook round out the top five.
In the Hornets division, just 30 points separate first and third place. Decatur's Brady Reed won the points competition last season and leads in points again this season. Brownstown's Billy Mason is second and Athens' Bill Basso is third.
Sports reporter Matthew Flaten's Macon Speedway coverage
Articles and columns from sports reporter Matthew Flaten about the drivers and races that run on the 1/5-mile dirt oval known as Macon Speedway.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
