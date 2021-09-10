Midwest Big Ten Series street stocks to conclude at Macon Speedway on Saturday

MACON — Only three races remain in the 2021 racing season at Macon Speedway, with points championships coming down to the wire.

On Saturday, the Midwest Big Ten Series street stock champion will be crowned. Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau/Griz 98.1 FM night will feature seven divisions, including a special visit from the Vintage Racing of Illinois Series.

Co-headlining the event will be the Midwest Big Ten street stocks, which have run nine of their 10 events this season. The two drivers with the best chance of taking home the title are the only two to claim championships in series history — Terry Reed and Jeremy Nichols. Each has claimed three series championships.

Entering Saturday’s event, Cerro Gordo’s Reed has a 14-point lead on Lovington’s Nichols in the Big Ten standings. Despite being in second, Nichols might have the better chance to claim the championship, with only the best eight finishes counting toward the points. Nichols has a 34-point race to fall off, while Reed has a 50-point race that may fall off. If you look at it that way, Nichols virtually has a two-point advantage entering the final event. There are many scenarios that will keep the championship battle interesting.

The Vintage Racing of Illinois Series will also be making its only visit to Macon Speedway of the season. The series features race cars of yesteryear battling hard for the trophy.

The pro late models are back this week with Williamsville’s Colby Sheppard leading the way. Sheppard has a 156-point lead in the division standings over Macon’s Donny Koehler. Sheppard, who could lock up the championship this week, is coming off of his second win of the season two weeks ago, making a late race pass on Braden Johnson.

Springfield’s Guy Taylor leads the modifieds points standings by 70, having claimed three feature wins this season. Kyle Helmick in his pro mod, Alan Crowder, who won the most recent race, Tommy Sheppard and Billy Knebel round out the top five in points. Each driver in the top five has won at least one feature this year.

Helmick is also leading the pro mod standings by 64 points over Knebel. Both drivers have run mods and pro mods all season, keeping them busy every Saturday night. Helmick has claimed five feature wins in the pro mod division, while Knebel, Kevin Crowder and Guy Taylor in positions two through four, have claimed one each.

Allan Harris, of Chatham, is the hornet point leader, having won five features this season. But he has just a 52-point lead on Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Justin Coffey and Korey Bailey.

One of the closest point battles every year seems to come in the micros division. This is the third year the track has counted the class as an official point-collecting division, and this Saturday’s event is the last one of the season. Springfield’s Daryn Stark leads the points by 32 over Warrensburg’s Hayden Harvey, so it will be a battle of the No. 55 cars.

