Mike Harrison, Jose Parga claim big money wins at Macon Speedway

MACON — More than $11,000 in bonus prize money was up for grabs in six six racing classes Saturday night at Macon Speedway in the second Diane Bennett Memorial Race.

Highland's Mike Harrision, in the Modifieds feature, and Jose Parga, in the Pro Late Models feature, were among the big winners — both events paid $2,525 to the winner, a huge climb from the normal weekly payout. The Bennett family put together the race night with a variety of sponsors, race fans and Macon Speedway supporters in appreciation of Bennett — the track scorer for better than 35 years.

Harrison scored a Modifieds feature event during the Summer Nationals event on Thursday, then two days later, won again. Harrison was lined up on the pole position for the feature and led all 25 laps.

Jose Parga started the Pro Late Model feature in the second row behind teammate and friend Dakota Ewing. Parga and Ewing traded the lead regularly during the race before Parga took charge. Parga was challenged by Ewing and Jake Little, but held them off for the win.

Bobby Beiler continued his success in the Street Stock division, holding off Jeremy Nichols, Guy Taylor and Terry Reed to win. In the Pro Modifieds, Billy Knebel held off Kyle Helmick, Dalton Ewing and Zack Bunning.