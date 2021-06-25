Modifieds return to the track for Ladies Night at Macon Speedway

MACON — After one week off, the modifieds will be back on the track Saturday night for Ladies Night at Macon Speedway.

With $5 admission for females, the night will feature seven divisions.

The modifieds class is led by Springfield's Guy Taylor, who took over the points lead after claiming the feature win on June 12 — his second of the season. Tommy Sheppard is second with four feature wins.

Williamsville's Colby Sheppard leads the points in the pro late model division, claiming seven top five finishes in seven starts. Sheppard took the point lead Saturday night from Jose Parga, who had won the first five features of the season.

The pro mod class has been one of the best this season, providing competitive racing with great field parity. In seven nights, the class has awarded seven different winners. Each of the top five have claimed one win. Kyle Helmick and Nick Justice are tied for the point lead, while Jake Montgomery is only two points behind them.

The sportsman division has already completed six races, with Springfield driver Jim Farley III leading the points by just six over former champion Scott Landers. Farley is still looking for his first feature win, while Landers has one.

Modified point leader Guy Taylor also leads up the street stock division points. Taylor has yet to put his x7 in victory lane but has finished in the top 10 in all of his feature starts. Jaret Duff is just four points back.

Allan Harris is the current point leader in the hornet class, claiming three feature wins this season.

The micros division has only been running for points for a couple of seasons at the track, but each year the battle has been extremely tight. Last year, Decatur's Jacob Tipton was tied at the end of the year for the championship, but the tie-breaker put him second. Tipton leads this year’s standings by just four over Hayden Harvey.

