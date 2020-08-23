Mount Zion's Tony Clifton gets micros feature win at Macon Speedway to celebrate birthday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON -- It was quite the birthday present for Tony Clifton.

The Mount Zion micro driver celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday and then at Macon Speedway on Saturday, he recorded his first victory on the POWERi micro circuit that brings some of the top drivers in the country to the 1/5-mile dirt oval.

"It's pretty exciting. POWERi brings in the best of the best. There are guys from Oklahoma and California there for the Speedweeks and there were a lot of people in town. It is very competitive series," Clifton said.

Clifton grabbed a heat race victory to sit in the second position when the feature started and was near the top for most of the race.

"We moved fifth to first in the heat race and that put us outside on the front row. We ran second for most of the race and then the leader got caught up in a wreck and we obtained the lead and we were able to maintain that," Clifton said.

Sullivan's Jeremy Camp was leading when he ran into difficulty with another car he was trying to lap in lap 13.