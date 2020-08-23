Mount Zion's Tony Clifton gets micros feature win at Macon Speedway to celebrate birthday

MACON -- It was quite the birthday present for Tony Clifton.
The Mount Zion micro driver celebrated his 29th birthday on Friday and then at Macon Speedway on Saturday, he recorded his first victory on the POWERi micro circuit that brings some of the top drivers in the country to the 1/5-mile dirt oval.
"It's pretty exciting. POWERi brings in the best of the best. There are guys from Oklahoma and California there for the Speedweeks and there were a lot of people in town. It is very competitive series," Clifton said.
Clifton grabbed a heat race victory to sit in the second position when the feature started and was near the top for most of the race.
"We moved fifth to first in the heat race and that put us outside on the front row. We ran second for most of the race and then the leader got caught up in a wreck and we obtained the lead and we were able to maintain that," Clifton said.
Sullivan's Jeremy Camp was leading when he ran into difficulty with another car he was trying to lap in lap 13.
"It was a pretty nice birthday present and it really doesn't get much better than that. When you get his age, that's a pretty good birthday present," Clifton said. "Macon is one of my favorite tracks, especially when the POWERi circuits are here because the midget cars give us a nice track to race on. They can make the track with a low and a high groove so it makes it pretty exciting. Macon is one of my top couple tracks of places to race at."
In the POWERi midget circuit, New Berlin's Jake Neuman picked up his first feature victory of the season and extended his national points lead. It was Neuman's seventh top-five finish in his 14 races on the circuit this summer.
Clifton began racing four-wheelers cross country before taking up micro racing six years ago, becoming the first racer in his family.
"We have always watched racing but I wasn't about watching. I wanted to do it myself. I loved driving the four-wheeler around the yard and I wanted to race them," Clifton said. "(I took up micros) because I wanted to race something a little closer to home. We were racing in Indiana a lot (with the four-wheelers) so the micros are a little closer to home. I had always been a fan of open-wheel racing and so I wanted to do it for myself."
Micro racing can accommodate younger racers and Coles County Speedway in Mattoon offers classes for younger drivers.
"There are starter classes at Coles County right down the road that I think start as young as six and then move up," Clifton said. "I think it is a great thing for kids to start and I wish I had started when I was a little younger."
Clifton, owner of excavating and landscaping company TC All Around Service, has considered moving up to the sprint car division but his love of micros had him traveling around the Midwest to race during the COVID-related closures of the Illinois tracks.
"At the beginning of the year we traveled to Indiana to race and we went to a two-day show. We also traveled to Missouri because they were open before Illinois was," he said. "Traveling isn't too hard for us but obviously I love coming to Macon because it's only 15 minutes from home."
Macklin, Sheppard and Reed win features
Nick Macklin scored his second feature win in the street stock class on Saturday. Macklin was out in front of Bobby Beiler, the winner of the past three features but Beiler was slowed and stopped in the fourth turn and was forced to restart from the back of the field. Beiler rebounded and finished seventh of the 16-car starting field. Macklin ran the top side of the track to win the checkered flag, his first since mid-July.
Defending modified points champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. took the lead and never looked back in the modified feature. It was Sheppard Jr.'s second win of the month and helped his push in the points standings. While Sheppard was way ahead of the field, Rodney Standerfer, racing in modified driver Curt Rhodes' No. 10 car, finished in second place. A cluster of cars ran for the third place spot and was won by Billy Knebel, followed by Zach Rhodes, Jeff Graham and Clark Robertson.
Hornets driver Brady Reed overcame some unique rules to win this week. Reed started 11th in the 11-car field as the Hornets division has the rule of the previous week's winner starting at the back of the group in the next week's race. Reed put his foot down early and caught up to Allan Harris and Ken Reed as they battled for the lead. Brady Reed made the pass for the lead and was in charge by lap five of the 15-lap feature. The win was his third of the year and second in a row.
Carter Dart will never forget his first heat race.
Dirt track racing is inching closer to a green flag at Macon Speedway as the 1/5-mile dirt oval will host its second set of test and tune events on Saturday and Sunday.
Over the past two seasons, it has been a challenge getting a race completed at Macon Speedway.
I was about to regale you with many words about my experience at the 39th running of the Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway but allow m…
MACON — Before the fireworks finished off Independence Day and the night of racing at Macon Speedway, there was a bang on lap 98 of the Herald…
MACON — Macon Speedway co-announcer Brett Zerfowski remembers the first time he heard his announcing partner Larry Limbach announce at the 1/5…
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
