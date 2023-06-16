MACON — Macon Speedway will host the second night of a MOWA Sprint Car doubleheader on Saturday as part of a full night of racing.

After competing in Jacksonville on Friday, the series will return to Macon Speedway on Saturday for the first of two visits this season.

Zach Daum is the reigning event winner at Macon Speedway, but seven drivers have scored wins at Macon with MOWA.

Trevin Littleton currently sits atop the points standings over Preston Perlmutter by just five points. Both drivers are chasing their first career MOWA Sprint Car Series victory after best career finishes at Tri-City Speedway. Littleton bagged a seventh-place finish while Perlmutter was three positions better, finishing fourth.

Also racing Saturday will be the Pro Mods. Decatur's Dalton Ewing leads the standings by 44 over Adam Rhoades. Ewing is off to an outstanding start, winning four out of six features. He was in contention for the other two before bad luck struck in each of those two races. Following Ewing and Rhoades are Maxx Emerson, Zach Taylor and rookie Brayden Beiler.

Phil Moreland has yet to break into victory lane this year in the Sportsman division, but has finished in the top 10 in each of the events and leads in points heading into Saturday's race. Ed Cleeton is second in points, while Jeff Ray, Tim Riech and Barry Bell complete the top five in the veteran-laden class.

Decatur's Tristin Quinlan, who has one win this season, is the point leader for the Hornets. He took second place during Saturday’s Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge event. Billy Mason, John Bright, Jr., Colin Reed and Bridget Fulton are the current top five competitors.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., with grandstands at 5, hotlaps at 6 and racing at 7. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner